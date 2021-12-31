A Collection of Snopes Fact Checks About Betty White

With an acting career that spanned more than a half-century, it’s no surprise that Betty White was the subject of numerous Internet rumors.

Even in the final months of her life (she was reported dead at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021), Snopes regularly researched her biography or work history to determine the legitimacy of various claims about her. Take this April 2021 fact check, for example, that corroborated a story about White facing criticism in the 1950s for having a Black tap dancer on her variety talk show, “The Betty White Show.”

Below are additional facts about the TV legend, all of which we uncovered while investigating popular memes, web pages, or social media posts throughout the years.

For years before her death, the actress was the target of celebrity death hoaxes online.

For instance, in September 2014, a punning headline on a satire website was misinterpreted and framed online as a genuine statement about her death.

Later, in November 2019, the same post was still causing panic among some fans and prompting thousands of searches on Snopes.com.

In mid-October 2015, we addressed a series of photographs purportedly showing the former star of the “Golden Girls” back when she was in her twenties. While the older woman pictured in the upper left-hand corner was certainly White, the younger women were not.

Those images weren’t the only ones to circulate under the misleading title, “Betty White In Her 20s.”

The below-displayed image was also circulating at the time. And, unlike the black-and-white photographs, it indeed depicted White. However, she was 35 years old in the photo — a bit older than what social media posts claimed.

In July 2016, we debunked a long-standing meme that claimed White uttered a witty rejoinder to the oft-used phrase “Grow some balls.” She set the record straight in an interview with The Guardian, saying of the rumor: “That’s what I hate about Facebook and the internet. They can say you said anything. I never would have said that. I’d never say that in a million years.”

In December 2016, Snopes called attention to a GoFundMe page that claimed it would use donations to “keep [White] safe,” but it was really a veiled campaign to raise funds for children’s arts programs.

In January 2021 — just days before her 99th birthday — we dubbed the below-displayed viral tweet factual. White was born in early 1922 and the first commercial bread-slicing machine was invented roughly six years later, in 1928.



In November 2021, a pair of tweets supposedly posted by White were widely circulated on Twitter. The first involved an insulting message directed at U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s masculinity. The second involved a defense of the “Sesame Street” character Big Bird, who was on the receiving ends of attacks from conservative politicians, such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, after the Muppet indicated that he had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, they were not genuine postings from White.

Also in November 2021, we addressed an old photograph supposedly showing Eazy-E with White at a restaurant (as Dr. Dre sits at a table in the background). It wasn’t a genuine documentation of the two celebrities together. Rather, the image was a composite of at least two different photographs.

— Snopes staff writers contributed to this report.