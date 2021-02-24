No, AOC Did Not Say ‘Pickup Truck Owners are a Danger to Society’

On Feb. 24, 2021, a post on the America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page read: “AOC Says Pickup Truck Owners Are a Danger to Society in Fiery Speech.” The link led to a story on the Taters Gonna Tate website. It appeared to have been published the same day:

The liberal superstar known the world over as “AOC” has offered yet another bit of sage wisdom: pickup truck owners are dangerous, and should pay an extra fee for being one. According to our sources at the Liberal Political Action Committee, AOC was speaking at a private fundraiser when she made the remarks: “We can’t confirm or deny that she was there, since we weren’t, but we heard from very good sources that she made the remarks about truck owners after someone asked her about her experience at the US Capitol.” “The source says their source has a source that knows a source that was in the room with the real source, who may or may not actually exist.” “What does exist is the quote.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

The story was similar to a previous article also published within the America’s Last Line of Defense network. In 2019, we reported on a meme that had spread on social media about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and what she purportedly said about truck drivers. However, the source of the meme’s text was America’s Last Line of Defense.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.