SCAM ALERT: Aldi 75th Anniversary Facebook Giveaway
If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Origin
In late March 2021, a scam artist took to Facebook to create a false offer from grocery store chain Aldi.
The post above was not from the official Facebook page for the Aldi grocery store chain. Other versions of the Aldi scam were shared by a different, but also fake, Facebook page posing as Aldi. The page used similar language as another Facebook page proffering a Tim Hortons giveaway scam:
These posts and others like them are not legitimate offers from Aldi. They are Facebook scams described by the Better Business Bureau as “like farming.” BBB describes the scam like this:
A post advertising a free RV was recently making the rounds on Facebook, using the pandemic to draw attention: “With a lot of people out of work and Covid-19 keeping them out of work we know money is tighter more now than ever! So by 4 PM Monday someone who shares and also comments will be the new owner of this 2020 Jayco Greyhawk RV, paid off and ready to drive away, keys in hand – Jayco.” The actual company, Jayco, a BBB Accredited Business, has responded on Facebook, saying, “We are not running a giveaway for a 2020 Seneca or any other Jayco RV. We have taken the necessary steps to report the page(s) responsible for the misleading giveaways. If we ever do run any official Jayco sales event or giveaway, it will be promoted through our official Jayco company page. In addition, we would never ask for your personal information, under no circumstance should you provide your personal information to anyone.”