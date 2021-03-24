SCAM ALERT: Aldi 75th Anniversary Facebook Giveaway

In late March 2021, a scam artist took to Facebook to create a false offer from grocery store chain Aldi.

The post above was not from the official Facebook page for the Aldi grocery store chain. Other versions of the Aldi scam were shared by a different, but also fake, Facebook page posing as Aldi. The page used similar language as another Facebook page proffering a Tim Hortons giveaway scam:



These posts and others like them are not legitimate offers from Aldi. They are Facebook scams described by the Better Business Bureau as “like farming.” BBB describes the scam like this: