SCAM ALERT: Tim Hortons 57th Anniversary Giveaway

In late March 2021, Facebook users shared a copypasta meme promising that Tim Hortons, a Canadian fast food chain, would give away a hamper full of “surprises that will make your heart flutter” and a $60 dollar gift card in commemoration of the company’s 57th anniversary. All users had to share the post and comment on it.

Here’s an example of the post, with the user’s name cropped out for privacy:



The text of the post reads:

“Tim Hortons is going to celebrate its 57th anniversary on March 24, 2021, and In order to help our loyal customers every single person who has shared & commented before 5PM Wednesday will be sent one of these hampers containing a $60 gift-card plus surprises that will make your heart flutter!”

Tim Hortons does offer occasional promotions on its official Facebook page, but those promotions don’t involve prompting customers to share posts or comment on posts.

The post pictured above isn’t a legitimate offer from Tim Hortons. It’s a type of scam the Better Business Bureau calls “like farming.” The purpose of this type of scam is as follows, according to the BBB: