Can You Guess Which Hunter Biden Stories Are True?

Plenty of stories you won't believe — and some you probably shouldn't.

Sarah Baum

Published Jul 13, 2023

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. ((Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images))
Image Via (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

In June 2023, Hunter Biden was once again thrust into the public spotlight. He had been facing charges for failing to pay taxes and illegally possessing a firearm. He struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors and will not face jail time. 

This kind of media heyday is not uncommon for the junior Biden. From rumors of drug-laced sex parties to allegations of surreptitious international bribes, the whisper network whirlwind surrounding U.S. President Joe Biden's oldest living son is unrelenting.

Much of that attention is overtly partisan. For example, in 2020, the Republican-led U.S. Senate published a lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings. Far-right politicians and pundits alike called it a "bombshell"; our own reporting found it flawed.

Check out our full list of debunks and fact checks on Hunter Biden below. 

The Republican Senate Report on Hunter Biden, Explained

Sep 29, 2020 The allegations against Joe Biden's son are complicated, but the report is also flawed in import ...
A picture did not show Hunter Biden lying shirtless on a couch with five underage girls and two dogs, despite rumors that claimed it showed him engaged in sex trafficking or prostitution.

Online Photo Does Not Show Hunter Biden with Underage Girls

Jul 12, 2022 Following the alleged hacking of Hunter Biden's iCloud account, a picture was passed around that ...
fbi hunter biden laptop

No, An FBI Agent Killed in Florida Wasn't Investigating Hunter Biden's Laptop

Feb 5, 2021 Social media memes claimed without evidence that an FBI agent killed while serving a search warr ...
In an interview broadcast on April 4, 2021, Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, said in the past, he mistook parmesan cheese for crack cocaine, and accidentally smoked the dairy product.

Did Hunter Biden Say He Smoked Parmesan Cheese?

Apr 6, 2021 For people addicted to crack cocaine, cravings often drive decision-making.
Latest in the Hunter Biden Laptop Saga: CBS News Taps Expert Who Says It's Real

Nov 22, 2022 When the story originally broke in the days leading up to the 2020 election, some labeled it dis ...
Face, Person, Human

Hunter Biden Arrest Rumors Are Latest From Alternative Universe

Sep 2, 2021 Real Raw News has published a number of fictitious articles falsely claiming that everyone from ...
Hunter Biden

Is Hunter Biden Teaching a 'Fake News' Class at Tulane?

Apr 28, 2021 Always read beyond the headline before deploying outrage.
Text, File, Webpage

Did Hunter Biden Call His Lawyer the N-Word in Texts?

Jun 11, 2021 Screenshots allegedly show the president's son casually using the term with his attorney, who is ...
Does FBI Have Evidence That Joe Biden Received $5M Bribe from Burisma Exec?

Jun 22, 2023 GOP investigators and Rudy Giuliani have both claimed to know the identity of a whistleblower wi ...
Does 4th of July Video Show Hunter Biden Sniffing Cocaine at White House?

Jul 6, 2023 Numerous posts tried to connect the actual discovery of cocaine in the White House to Hunter Bid ...
