Ukraine War 2-Year Anniversary: Looking Back on Viral Misinformation

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2021, the Snopes newsroom has debunked countless false rumors about the violence.

Jessica Lee

Published Feb 24, 2024

From deepfake videos to video game clips being miscaptioned as war footage to purported quotes by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, countless misleading rumors about the countries' war have gone viral since the conflict's start two years ago.

Why? Creators of online disinformation thrive in times of crisis. Whether they are political agents or agenda-focused journalists, these so-called "bad actors" pollute our media ecosystem with misleading or false social media posts during high-stake news events. And, because onlookers are emotional (scared, confused, angry, excited, etc.), they are eager to spread links that justify their feelings or existing beliefs — oftentimes without pausing to make sure what the posts say, or show, is true.

Snopes does not want that to be you. Below is a list of rumors or falsehoods Snopes has fact-checked since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with varying degrees of factualness and believability. (They are listed in no particular order.)

Person, Human, Tie

Putin Deepfake Imagines Russian President Announcing Surrender

Mar 18, 2022 This is likely the first time that deepfake videos have been created and deployed in a war propa ...
US President Joe Biden was speaking to US troops in Poland about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said the words And you're gonna see when you're there.

Did Biden Say to US Troops About Ukraine: 'You're Gonna See When You're There'?

Mar 25, 2022 The Kyiv Independent referred to U.S. President Joe Biden's choice of words in front of U.S. tro ...
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

No, Volodymyr Zelenskyy Did Not Wear a Nazi Symbol

Mar 17, 2022 Conspiracy theorists and Russian apologists reached new lows in attacking the Ukrainian presiden ...
A headline about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy read Ukraine Rejects Dee Snider's Offer To Use We're Not Gonna Take It As BattleCry.

Did Ukraine Reject 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as a Battle Cry?

Mar 17, 2022 According to an online report, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said, "Fu*k Dee Snider."
Person, Human, Astronaut

Were Russian Cosmonauts Seen Wearing Ukrainian Colors?

Mar 21, 2022 The photograph is real, but was it a political statement?
Weapon, Weaponry, Wheel

Did Ukrainian Farmer Steal Russian Soyuz Rocket?

Mar 21, 2022 The legend of the Ukrainian farmer continues to grow.
Person, Human, Military

Video Doesn't Show Ukraine Soldiers Killing Civilians in Chechnya

Mar 14, 2022 The 2014 French drama film “The Search” is about Russia's invasion of Chechnya in 1999.
tank ukraine

Does Video Show Ukrainian Tank Crash Through Russian Barrier in 2022?

Mar 8, 2022 This miscaptioned video dates back to 2014.
ukraine refugees

Were Strollers Left at Poland Train Station for Ukraine Refugees?

Mar 7, 2022 Ukrainian refugees have been met with food, supplies, and additional transport upon arriving in ...
Clothing, Apparel, Person

Climate Protest Miscaptioned as War Footage

Mar 3, 2022 Thousands of people have already died in the first week of Russia's war on Ukraine.
Person, Human, Pedestrian

Did Crisis Actors Make a Propaganda Video in Ukraine?

Feb 28, 2022 This claim definitely involves propaganda, but not in the direction a propagandist would have yo ...
Azov Battalion Ukraine

What Is Ukraine's Azov Battalion?

Mar 2, 2022 The far-right group has been fighting in Ukraine's eastern region since 2014.
Did Putin Say Russia Was Helping Palestinians by Fighting the US in Ukraine?

Oct 31, 2023 On Oct. 30, 2023, the Russian president held a meeting to address the situation in the Middle East.
Person, Human, Military Uniform

Are Ukrainians Selling Used Russian Tanks on eBay?

Mar 2, 2022 Ukrainians have truly taken over some Russian tanks, but selling them on eBay?
Read More
Face, Person, Human

No, Putin Was Not Compared to Hitler on the Cover of Time Magazine

Feb 28, 2022 The artist told Snopes that he would “never willingly contribute to misinformation.”
Did Zelenskyy Ask the US for 'Credit' to Fight War Against Russia?

Nov 9, 2023 The Ukrainian president reiterated pleas for the United States to supply more weapons.
Symbol, Road Sign, Sign

Does Ukrainian Road Sign Read 'Go F*ck Yourself Back to Russia'?

Feb 28, 2022 It's true that Ukrainians altered road signs to confuse Russian troops, but it all started with ...
Audience, Crowd, Person

Are These Claims About Zelenskyy's Family and Career True?

Mar 1, 2022 A roundup of the resume and history of the Ukrainian president.
did pornhub block russian users

Did Pornhub Block Russian Users?

Feb 28, 2022 Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted sanctions that have blocked banking access, restricted air ...
Airplane, Aircraft, Vehicle

Is This 'Ghost of Kyiv' Video Real?

Feb 25, 2022 The "Ghost of Kyiv" may be real, but this video is not.
Clothing, Apparel, Person

Did UN Ban the Word 'War' Regarding Russia's Invasion of Ukraine?

Mar 8, 2022 Staff were reportedly advised to instead use “conflict” or “military offensive.”
girl confronts soldier

Viral Video Shows Palestinian Girl, Not Ukrainian, Confronting Soldier

Mar 1, 2022 A 2012 video of young Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was repurposed during Russia's invasion o ...
Did Putin Threaten War with the US in Tucker Carlson Interview?

Feb 9, 2024 The interview was the first time Putin spoke to a Western journalist since the invasion of Ukrai ...
Person, Human, People

Video Doesn't Show Russian and Ukrainian Soldiers Dancing Together

Feb 25, 2022 This miscaptioned video was circulated by those attempting to downplay Russia's attack on Ukraine.
snipers

Are 'Ukrainian Army Cats' Trained To Spot Sniper Lasers?

Mar 1, 2022 Movies don't always provide the most accurate depictions of war.
Clothing, Apparel, Shirt

Zelenskyy Swastika Jersey Pic is Fake

Mar 7, 2022 There's been a concerted effort by Russian propagandists to depict Ukrainian's president as a Nazi.
Airplane, Vehicle, Transportation

Is This Tractor Towing a Russian Jet Captured in Ukraine?

Mar 16, 2022 Ukrainian farmers have been filmed towing all sorts of abandoned military gear with their tractors.
Real Photo of Keanu Reeves With 'Love Ukraine' Sign?

Jan 25, 2024 The actor has shown support for Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine war.
Person, Human, Crowd

Did Zelenskyy 'Troll' Putin Over a Supposedly Fake Video?

Mar 8, 2022 Social media users pored over videos that appeared to show the Ukrainian president touching a mi ...
Flag, Symbol, Person

No, the UN Did Not Say, 'The State of Ukraine Does Not Exist'

Mar 4, 2022 Conspiracy theorists and Russian apologists stretched credulity with one viral post in early 2022.
Military, Person, Human

Does Ukraine Stamp Design Commemorate 'Russian Warship, Go F*ck Yourself' Moment?

Mar 15, 2022 A Ukrainian soldier's response to a Russian warship has become a powerful slogan for the besiege ...
Sitting, Person, Human

Did Biden Say Putin 'Cannot Remain in Power'?

Mar 28, 2022 The U.S. president condemned the Russian president and his actions in Ukraine.
Person, Human, Face

Did Miss Ukraine Join Fight Against Russia?

Mar 4, 2022 Anastasiia Lenna is one of millions of Ukrainians impacted by Russia's war.
Face, Person, Human

Bad Deepfake of Zelenskyy Shared on Ukraine News Site in Reported Hack

Mar 16, 2022 One way to tell that this video is fake is that the size of Zelenskyy's head is disproportionate ...
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Does Video Show Zelenskyy Singing John Lennon's 'Imagine'?

Mar 28, 2022 The Ukrainian president became something of a cult figure during Russia's invasion of his countr ...
Person, Human, Machine

Are Lukoil Gas Stations 'Russian Owned'?

Mar 3, 2022 Americans outraged by Russia's invasion of Ukraine called for a boycott of Lukoil gas stations i ...
disney plus removing anastasia

Was 'Anastasia' Removed from Disney+ To Protest Invasion of Ukraine?

Mar 4, 2022 The movie "Anastasia" is no longer available on Disney+, but its removal was unrelated to Russia ...
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Did Russia 'Only Sanction Democrats' and Not Republicans?

Mar 18, 2022 In the spring of 2022, Russia barred hundreds of Canadians and Americans from entering the country.
According to a false and misleading Telegram video CNN and Don Lemon broadcast a crude oil tank farm explosion fire in Edmonton Canada from 2021 to represent Lviv Ukraine in 2022.

Did CNN Show Edmonton, Canada, Fire Video as if It Were Lviv Explosion?

Mar 28, 2022 The footage in question showed CNN anchors John Berman and Don Lemon and was broadcast on the mo ...
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Is Reuters Russian-Owned?

Mar 17, 2022 The news agency extensively covered the war in Ukraine from its outset.
Military, Military Uniform, Person

Is This Ukraine Vice President's Wife in Combat Gear?

Mar 2, 2022 No, and it's not the first lady either.
According to social media posts a Fox News guest named Monica Crowley told Jesse Watters that Russia is now being canceled.

Did a Fox News Guest Say 'Russia Is Now Being Canceled'?

Mar 7, 2022 A video clip from a Fox News TV show was widely shared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in ...
Clothing, Apparel, Person

Did One of Ukraine's Leaders Write a Letter to Mark Zuckerberg?

Feb 28, 2022 Ukraine called on tech companies to block access to their services in Russia.
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Were Clips of Tucker Carlson Being Aired on Russian TV?

Feb 25, 2022 Russian state television translated numerous clips from the Fox News anchor in the U.S.
Person, Human, Building

Did Turkish Football Fans Chant Putin 'Looks Like a Dick'?

Feb 25, 2022 This wasn't the first time anti-Putin chants rained down from the rafters.
Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Did the Taliban Call for a 'Peaceful' Resolution in Ukraine?

Feb 25, 2022 The Taliban took over the Afghan government in August 2021.
According to viral videos US President Joe Biden said how do we get to the place where you know Putin decides he's gonna just invade Russia.

Did Biden Say, 'Putin Decides He's Gonna Invade Russia'?

Mar 16, 2022 Viral video clips purportedly showed U.S. President Joe Biden's mistaking Russia and Ukraine whe ...
A video said to have been shot at night in Ukraine purportedly showed a Russian missile following a boomerang pattern due to a malfunction, ending with an explosion in the same location where it was launched.

Did Video Show Russian Missile 'Boomerang' in Ukraine, Striking Troops Who Launched It?

Jun 24, 2022 We looked for the origins of a viral video that supposedly showed a Russia ...
Person, Human, Text

Is Russia Using Mobile Crematoriums to Hide Evidence of Casualties in Ukraine?

Feb 24, 2022 The crematoriums were reportedly in use in 2015, as well.
Person, Human, Flag

No, This Isn't a Video of a Russian Paratrooper TikToking the Invasion of Ukraine

Feb 24, 2022 A video went viral across social media platforms with misleading information.
Face, Person, Human

UKRAINE: Viral Hoax Falsely Claims 'American Journalists' Killed on 1st Day of Russian Invasion

Feb 24, 2022 Widely shared social media posts were not sincere tributes but rather part of a distasteful trop ...
Did a Russian Dementia Care Facility Use Biden in an Ad?

Mar 13, 2023 Also pictured in the alleged ad: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Arma 3 clip miscaptioned as Russian attack on Ukraine

'ArmA 3' Game Clip Miscaptioned as Ukraine Invasion Footage

Feb 24, 2022 This isn't the first time that clips from the video game ArmA 3 have circulated with incorrect c ...
Person, Human, Crowd

Yes, Ukraine's UN Ambassador Said This About War Criminals

Feb 24, 2022 The comment that such criminals go "straight to hell" was directed at his Russian counterpart.
Outdoors, Animal, Nature

Video of 'Paratroopers Landing in Ukraine' is Miscaptioned

Feb 24, 2022 Miscaptioned videos and photos often circulate in the wake of breaking news.
Person, Human, Clothing

Did Ukraine Give Up Its Nuclear Power Through the Budapest Memorandum?

Mar 22, 2022 In 1994, the country agreed to take certain actions in exchange for security assurances.
Did Zelenskyy Urge Western Countries, 'Don't Build Roads, Spend All of Your Money on Weapons'?

Dec 13, 2023 Viral posts claimed Zelenskyy "begged Western leaders to send all their money to Ukraine."
is finland moving tanks to russian border?

No, a Video Doesn't Show Finland Moving Tanks to the Russian Border

May 4, 2022 The video shows Finnish tanks being transported for a military exercise taking place amid Russia ...
Is This a Real Video of a Soldier Greeting Grandmother After Russians Left Kherson?

Nov 14, 2022 Ukrainian forces took back Kherson from Russia in November 2022.
ladimir elensky fake time magazine cover

Ladimir Elensky? Fake Time Magazine Cover Omits 'Z' and 'V'

Apr 20, 2022 Some countries have truly banned public displays of the letter "Z," which is considered a symbol ...
This the Last Photo Showing Alexei Navalny Alive?

Feb 16, 2024 One of Putin's most formidable opponents collapsed and died in an Arctic penal colony.
ukrainian mothers are writing their family contacts on the bodies of their children

Yes, a Ukrainian Mother Wrote Vital Information on Her Toddler's Back

Apr 12, 2022 The photograph has become a symbol of the terror of Ukrainian parents trying to keep their child ...
tulips in colors of ukraine flag

Were 'Tulipa Ukraine' Flowers Bred To Honor Ukraine?

Apr 11, 2022 Social media users shared photographs of tulips sporting the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
tucker carlson

No, Tucker Carlson Didn't Ask if Dead Bodies of Ukrainian Civilians Were 'Staged'

Apr 5, 2022 Clips from the Fox News host's show have been shown on Russian state television in the past.
Is Vladimir Putin Dead?

Nov 8, 2023 Rumors about the Russian president’s supposed death went viral in October 2023.
Is Ukraine Preparing to Legalize Porn Production to Raise Military Funding?

Oct 19, 2023 Viral posts mischaracterized a legislative proposal to decriminalize pornography in the country.
Did Ukraine's First Lady Spend $1.1M on Cartier Jewelry During September 2023 NYC Trip?

Oct 6, 2023 The spending spree allegedly occurred during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to ...
Users on X claimed that a video showed a Glory to Urine billboard in New York City.

Fake Video of 'Glory to Urine' New York Billboard Fools Internet

Sep 21, 2023 "Zelensky was greeted with this 'Glory to Urine' banner in New York in apparent typo," NotTheBee ...
Putin Says Poland Wants To 'Regain' Western Ukraine?

Sep 19, 2023 "Did I wake up and the USSR is back?" one X user asked.
Recycled Video Does Not Show Wagner Chief Prigozhin's Plane Crash

Aug 24, 2023 BBC Verify journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh posted the truth about the dated video after a miscapt ...
Did Zelenskyy Say He Would 'Exchange' Belgorod for NATO Membership?

Aug 22, 2023 The border city of Belgorod has been in Russian hands for over a century.
Video from Beach Party in Kyiv Proves War in Ukraine Is a Hoax?

Aug 7, 2023 "The war in Ukraine is FAKE," one social media user commented.
Is This an Authentic Ad in Japan Reading, 'Stop Zelenskyy, Stop War'?

Jul 31, 2023 "Even Japan starts to wake up," one social media user commented.
A video clip from Ukraine did not show women carrying heavy concrete stones, as some tweets claimed.

Ukraine Video Does Not Show Women Carrying Film Prop Stones Out of Church Hit by Russian Airstrike

Jul 27, 2023 Sam Doak, a fact checker for the Logically Facts website, found the truth behind this baseless c ...
Is This a Real Photograph of Zelenskyy's Home?

Jul 19, 2023 The United States announced new aid packages for Ukraine in July 2023.
Does NATO's Website Offer Ukrainian as a Language Option?

Jul 11, 2023 NATO's official languages are French and English.
Does the Ukrainian Military Display a 'Nazi Cross' on Some Vehicles or Tanks?

Jun 28, 2023 Video ostensibly showing a Ukrainian service member driving away in a car marked with a cross on ...
Did the Head of the Wagner Group Write a Children's Book?

Jun 28, 2023 Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenary force launched a brief rebellion in Russia in June 2023.
Did Zelenskyy Say There Would Be No Elections in Ukraine Until War Ends?

Jun 28, 2023 The Ukrainian Constitution does not allow for elections when martial law is imposed.
Does Video Show Ukrainian Armed Forces Training Child Soldiers?

Jun 16, 2023 Social media users started sharing a video that supposedly showed Ukrainian child soldiers train ...
ukrainian bollywood parody video

Did Members of Ukraine's Armed Forces Help Make This Bollywood Video?

Jun 13, 2023 A viral tweet described the video as "war propaganda in the style of Bollywood dance videos."
Does This Video Show the Nova Kakhovka Dam Explosion in Ukraine?

Jun 6, 2023 As the Russian and Ukrainian governments blamed each other for the incident, this footage swept ...
An edited video showed US Senator Lindsey Graham saying that Russians dying was the best money we've ever spent.

Did Lindsey Graham Say, 'The Russians Are Dying — It's the Best Money We've Ever Spent'?

May 30, 2023 A video supposedly showed the senator from South Carolina making the statement to Volodymyr Zele ...
Does This Video Show NATO Troops in Ukraine?

May 22, 2023 Kabul is not in Ukraine.
Does the Russian Army Use a Drone Named 'Supercum'?

May 17, 2023 Ukrainian forces shot down three Russian unmanned vehicles originally identified as "Supercum" d ...
Are These Before-and-After Pics of the Same Location in Bucha, Ukraine?

May 16, 2023 Some of the heaviest fighting and worst atrocities of the 2022 Russian invasion of Kyiv occurred ...
Are These Real Videos of People Partying in Kyiv, Ukraine, During Wartime?

May 8, 2023 Since the Russian invasion in February 2023, the city has been under various levels of curfew.
Is This Real Footage of Ukrainians Burning Russian-Affiliated Orthodox Church?

Apr 7, 2023 Pro-Kremlin social media accounts accused Ukrainians of calling for attacks on churches where Ru ...
Is This a Real Recruitment Poster to US Welfare Recipients for the International Legion of Ukraine?

Apr 6, 2023 "This episode is to be investigated by local security authorities," a spokesperson for the Embas ...
Did Russian Forces Strike a 'NATO Command Center' in Lviv, Ukraine?

Apr 3, 2023 A lazy piece of obvious propaganda has become incorporated into several false claims about the w ...
Does This Video Show Ukrainian Soldiers Terrorizing a Mother and Her Child?

Mar 29, 2023 "In carrying out such information operations, ours still has to learn …," a Russian Telegram acc ...
do photos of putin's chin prove he has a body double?

Do Pics of Putin's Chin Prove He Uses a Body Double?

Mar 23, 2023 Video of the Russian president’s visit to Russia-occupied Mariupol revived speculation that he u ...
A Tweet said, ""Look at what Putin is doing to Ukraine! Barbaric!" The word "Miscaptioned" is over the image.

No, This Isn't Footage From the War in Ukraine

Mar 21, 2023 The video is footage from the U.S. invasion of Iraq.
Does the Flag Zelenksyy Gave to US Congress Contain Nazi Symbolism?

Dec 23, 2022 The number 46 does not, in fact, have anything to do with Nazism.
Is This Image of a Mass Grave from the War in Ukraine?

Mar 14, 2023 Pro-Putin trolls were pushing context-free photos as evidence of heavy Ukrainian losses.
Is This a Real Photo of Ukrainian Soldiers in Front of a Swastika Flag?

Mar 14, 2023 Some have argued that the photo, taken in 2014, was manipulated. Here, Snopes takes a closer look.
NATO sent their jet fighters & Helicopters to help Ukraine, they were attacked by Russian missile and not a single one escaped.

No, This Is NOT Footage of NATO Aircraft Being Attacked by Russian Missiles in Ukraine

Mar 10, 2023 Beware of people passing off video game simulations as actual combat footage.
Person, Human, Furniture

Was Cocaine on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Desk During Video Chat With Elon Musk?

May 4, 2022 A viral video claimed to show cocaine on the Ukrainian president's desk as he video-called the b ...
Jessica Lee

