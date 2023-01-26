Collections

10 UFO Sightings and Rumors About Extraterrestrial Life

As nice as it may sound at times, the odds that you'll be abducted by aliens are pretty low.

Published Jan 26, 2023

On a summer afternoon in 1950, during a conversation about unidentified flying objects (UFOs), aliens, and faster-than-light travel with his colleagues, Italian-American physicist Enrico Fermi posed the question, "but where is everybody?" Later, in 1975, American astrophysicist Michael H. Hart published the first detailed explanation of the so-called "Fermi Paradox." The publication poses the following problem: If aliens exist, then the amount of time an extraterrestrial civilization has had to colonize the galaxy far exceeds the age of the Earth, and yet there's no evidence they've visited Earth at all.

Despite the lack of hard evidence, the U.S. government has logged more than 350 UFO sightings since March 2021, with U.S. military even logging a few of their own. A year prior, in 2020, the Department of Defense established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) to investigate some of these cases. Snopes, too, has investigated numerous UFO sightings and claims of supernatural phenomena. Continue below to check out a list of 10 UFO rumors that caught our attention.

Are there UFOs in Kyiv, Ukraine?

Are There UFOs Over Kyiv?

Sep 14, 2022 Ukrainian astronomers are studying the skies.
Flare, Light, Nature

No, This Video Doesn't Show 2 Helicopters Escorting a UFO

Feb 6, 2022 The video appears to show a total of three helicopters, with one of them using a spotlight to se ...
Thumbnail of faux video featuring alien walking to UFO

Was an Alien Spotted Boarding a UFO in Romania?

Jan 8, 2018 This isn't a real UFO and a real alien, wherever in the world this clip wasn't actually filmed.
FALSE: UFO Over CERN

Jan 8, 2016 A fake video purportedly shows a UFO portal opening above CERN.
Was a Large Disc-Shaped UFO Spotted in Malaysia?

Feb 3, 2017 Video of a supposed UFO sighting in Malaysia in 2016 was actually taken from a CGI creation post ...
Was a UFO Spotted Over New Jersey?

Sep 16, 2020 It appears some TikTok users were unable to identify an easily identifiable flying object.
Screengrab from a purported video of a UFO

Did a UFO Disappear Into a 'Portal' Above Colorado?

Jun 12, 2017 A video of a UFO that has been viewed millions of times on social media did not coincide with an ...
Outer Space, Universe, Space

Was a UFO Spotted in Irvine, California?

May 21, 2021 This "UFO" has been in the same location for several years.
Frederick Paul Valentich was an Australian pilot who flew in 1978 and disappeared after claiming to make a UFO sighting to Melbourne Flight Service Unit.

Frederick Valentich's 'UFO' Sighting and Disappearance

Dec 3, 2021 The pilot and his plane vanished in 1978. His last radio communication was said to have been: "I ...
