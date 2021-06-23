Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Will Recap the Olympics

An interesting duo is going to be taking on the Olympics for NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Snoop Dogg, are working together on a comedy commentary series called “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg,” according to a June 23, 2021, report.

The Olympics are scheduled to go on this summer from July to August in Tokyo, Japan, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hart and Snoop Dogg will be guiding viewers through the games using comedy, covering the athleticism as well as the moments that don’t go according to plan.

The series will be produced by Hart’s LOL Studios, which signed a multi-year streaming deal with Peacock in 2020.

The Tokyo Games will be taking place amidst heavy restrictions, including only allowing domestic spectators, and venues being filled up at only 50 % capacity. However, if the pandemic situation worsens, they may hold the games without spectators.