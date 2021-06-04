Where To Get Free Doughnuts on ‘National Donut Day’

Unless you’ve fallen into a hole somewhere and don’t have access to the internet, you probably know June 4, 2021, is National Donut Day.

Across the country, free doughnuts are available at numerous chains and local shops, and we want to help you find them:

Krispy Kreme: Stop by on June 4 and get a free doughnut of your choice. Bonus free glazed doughnut offer if you are vaccinated.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free glazed doughnut with the purchase of a drink.

Randy’s Donuts: Get free Glazed Buttermilk Bites for National Donut Day, but be quick because they might run out, and are available from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Duck Donuts: Get a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar doughnut for National Donut Day.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Get one free glazed “Do-Nut” with any purchase from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., until supplies last.

