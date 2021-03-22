Will a COVID-19 Vaccination Get You a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut?

Krispy Kreme is giving one free doughnut every day to anyone with a proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting March 22, 2021, through the rest of the year.

If you were hesitating to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Krispy Kreme is offering an incentive.

Starting March 22, 2021, and continuing through the remainder of this year, the doughnut chain is giving away one free glazed doughnut per day to anyone who shows proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, as a way to show “support for those who choose to get vaccinated.”

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, “A guest must bring in their own COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem their one (1) free Original Glazed® doughnut. Guests are not able to redeem on behalf of family and friends.”

The offer is redeemable only by going to a Krispy Kreme shop or a drive-thru, and is limited to one specific doughnut per vaccinated guest per day. But guests can return every day of this year and get another free doughnut. Qualified guests “include anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.”

And there’s even a deal for people who are choosing not to get vaccinated:

We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision. We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information. If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays, 3/29/21 – 5/24/21, to receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start.

So if you have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine, you could grab that doughnut (or doughnuts, if you are so inclined). Since Krispy Kreme announced this deal on their website, we rate this claim as “True.”