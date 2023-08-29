Act Like a Troll ... But Spread Truth, Not Lies: ONA 23 Conference Highlights

Incredibly, I've never attended an Online News Association (ONA) conference, even though I've spent decades as a working journalist or journalism professor (been to dozens of other conferences, though). This year I was accepted into a special year-long ONA program for female news executives, culminating last week with an in-person gathering of the roughly 34 execs at the organization's annual conference in Philadelphia.

Why just women? Like most professions, we're historically underrepresented in executive and C-suite leadership. And generally speaking, women leaders tend to manage differently from men, with much more emphasis on team work/collaboration and bottom-up leadership.

To ONA's credit, this was a delightfully diverse group — along race/ethnicity, geography, religion, age, language, online vs. traditional newsrooms, for-profit vs. non-profit, etc. My initial goal was simply to have a cohort of execs I could turn to for help with the simplest of things, such as sharing blank performance-evaluation forms, newsroom social media policies and the like. What I ended up with was more — an almost spiritual commitment to forging ahead in difficult times, both financially for the news industry and emotionally (the endless threats, trolling and depressing nature of the news exact a heavy toll).

Take-aways from the broader conference beyond the female exec gathering?