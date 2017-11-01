CLAIM

Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana across the state as of 1 November 2017.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In October 2017, what appears to be a legitimate news article appeared on Facebook, claiming that Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana in the state of Virginia:

An error-laden article automatically displayed the date on which it was opened, misleading readers into thinking it represented a brand-new development:

Govenor Terry McAuliffe passed a law legalizing the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana for the state of Virginia

As of November, first 2017 marijuana will be legal

Overall support for legalize marijuana has hit 64 30 states in the district of Columbia currently have laws broadly legalizing marijuana

I knew Gallup poll released earlier this month shows that a record high percentage of Americans now support legalizing marijuana For the first time immaturity of Republicans are in favor of legalizing marijuana as well Update coming soon

The claim is completely false, originating with prank-generating fake news site React365. Although the ostensible purpose of the site is to allow people to “prank” one another with phony articles, overly broad general interest topics such as statewide marijuana legalization often rapidly spreads outside its creator’s circle of Facebook followers.