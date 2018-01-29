CLAIM

In the afternoon hours of 29 January 2017, President Trump sent a text message to this supporters telling them that if they donated that day, their name would appear on the livestream of the State of the Union address hosted by his campaign website the following day:

DJT: The State of the Union speech is not about me. It’s about YOU. Which is why I will have the names of every supporter who contributes today broadcast during my speech on the Official DJT for President Livestream! Enough of the Fake News Media. It’s time for them to hear from the AMERICAN PEOPLE. Show how many Americans are dedicated to our movement! Contribute NOW and add your name to my Official List

The text message, which went viral on Twitter when ProPublica reporter Derek Willis tweeted a screenshot of the message, is legitimate. Clicking the link provided takes you to a donation window on donaldjtrump.com, the official website of his 2020 reelection campaign, for his “Your Name Displayed during the State of the Union” fundraiser.

This is not the first time that Trump has used the prospect of a fleeting glimpse of fame to raise money for his campaign. During the GOP convention, the Trump campaign offered a “Your Name on a Jumbotron” incentive, which allowed people who donated 50 dollars or more to have their name displayed on the convention’s mega displays.