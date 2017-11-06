CLAIM

On 5 November 2017, a shooter opened fire on congregants at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, killing 26 people and wounding scores more.

The shooting remains under investigation, with few solid facts about the incident confirmed by law enforcement. In the absence of verified updates, common conspiracy tropes, claims, conjecture, and rumors filled the information void on social media.

Here are some that we have encountered:

Was the shooter linked to an “antifa civil war”?

The shooting in Sutherland Springs was predated by two extremely popular falsehoods — “antifa,” a shorthand term for anti-fascist groups, planned a 4 November 2017 civil war or coup, and that a coincidental Department of Defense drill provided cover for a “false flag” attack during the purported government overthrow.

We rated both claims independently false; “antifa” neither overthrew the government nor attempted to as of 7 November 2017. Further, no electromagnetic pulse-related blackout occurred during that time.

Naturally, the same sites claiming there would be a 4 November 2017 government coup spread stories in the immediate aftermath “linking” the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting to an “antifa civil war.” That claim is false.

Was the shooter’s name Chris Ward?

Immediately after the shooting and prior to law enforcement verification, rumors circulated claiming that the shooter’s name was Chris Ward. However, it was established fairly rapidly that Ward was a victim, not the perpetrator:

Internet rumors wrongly named Chris Ward as the church gunman; his wife and three children were shot, family friend Gracie Crews tells me. — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 5, 2017

Was the shooter a “Muslim convert” named “Samir Al-Hajeed” or a man named “Sam Hyde”?

Neither. On 5 November 2017, the completely unreliable site Freedom Daily published an article (“BREAKING: America’s Worst Nightmare About Texas Church Shooter Just Confirmed – Here’s Who He Is” with a web address that ended: “breaking-the-texas-church-shooter-is-a-muslim-this-is-terrorism”):

… While this seems like a random attack from a psychotic white guy who the left will use as a poster child for more gun control, his reasoning for arming up and taking over a building full of Christians was because of is religion. “The shooter is dead. He has not been officially identified, but Mustachio Tweeted: ‘#texaschurchshooting shooter is 29-year-old US marine turned Muslim convert, Samir Al-Hajeed. His manifesto is making its rounds on the web,’” the Santa Monica Observer reported.

That rumor is clearly false, as “Samir Al-Hajeed” was also blamed for the Las Vegas shooting (with an identical photograph). The hoax was recycled in the hours after the tragedy in Sutherland Springs. Although the claim was debunked almost instantly, Freedom Daily’s uncorrected page remained live and in circulation as of 6 November 2017.

The Samir Al-Hajeed/Sam Hyde hoax appears as a joke after almost every mass shooting. Read more about it here.

Did an armed civilian help put an end to the shooting in Sutherland Springs?

Another popular claim is that an armed civilian intervened in the immediate aftermath, helping to bring an end to the massacre:

An armed civilian helped stop the shooter yesterday. So if you’ve argued for this, I guess you look at 26 dead and think “My idea works.” — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 6, 2017

The Washington Post reported that Johnnie Langendorff of Texas arrived on the scene before first responders and, along with a neighbor, engaged in a “gun battle” with the suspect during a tense seven-minute car chase:

Blasted with adrenaline, Langendorff wove his truck at high-speed through traffic while trying to catch the fleeing car. The speedometer crossed 95 mph while the driver narrated everything to law enforcement. “I was on the phone with dispatch the entire time,” he said. “I gave them the direction we were going, on what road and everything, and that the vehicle was in sight and that I was getting closer and closer to him.” […] Police were on the scene within five to seven minutes, Langendorff said Sunday night. Freeman Martin, a regional director for the Texas Department of Public Service, told The Post authorities had yet to determine whether Kelley was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound or hit in the gunfire at the church. Multiple weapons were found in Kelley’s vehicle.

This is mostly true. According to NBC News:

Throughout the seven-minute duration it took police to arrive, the neighbor kept his rifle fixed at [the suspect].

We will continue updating this page as more rumors and hoaxes appear.