Snopes.com Has a New Look. Tell Us What You Think

After months of tireless work and a brief maintenance period, Snopes.com is back online and better than ever. We’ve done some redecorating and made significant upgrades behind the scenes.

What’s new, exactly?

An updated, more streamlined, and even more awesome design. (Thanks for noticing!)

More custom editorial tools to strengthen the presentation of our content.

A modernized codebase to help us update the site faster and more reliably in the future.

Your support and readership for more than two decades make improvements like this and our continued success possible. We hope you’ll take a look around and let us know what you think.

For readers who can do more, please consider contributing to our ongoing fundraising campaign HERE.

This is just the beginning. As you visit and support Snopes.com during weeks and months to come, you will see even more improvements. In this fight against misinformation, the future looks much brighter.