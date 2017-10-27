CLAIM

In October 2017, Sandra Bullock defended President Donald Trump and Urged Hillary Clinton to leave the United States.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In October 2017, several web sites falsely reported that the actress Sandra Bullock had publicly defended President Donald Trump, while launching an attack against 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The US World Now web site used the following lengthy headline:

Actress Sandra Bullock to Hillary Clinton: ‘If You Don’t Like Our President You Can Leave and Never Come Back Again, You Are One Jealous Woman Who is Nothing to Compare With Trump, I Hope He Will Arrest You Soon.’ Do You Support Her?

The body of the article itself does not contain this quote. Rather, it is essentially composed of copied and pasted sections from a two-year-old People magazine article in which Bullock actually expresses her dislike of Donald Trump.

One politician who seemingly won’t get the star’s vote in the 2016 presidential election? Donald Trump. “I don’t agree with that at all,” Bullock said of the candidate’s comments on Mexican-Americans. “That was not a statement that I can get behind. I don’t agree with that statement.”

Not surprisingly, this section did not make it into the US World Now article.

The same fabricated quotation was used as clickbait by the Trump Times and My Info News.

The Political Feed website worked the fake quote into its article.

Sandra Bullock stated that she is not “politically vocal” but rather that doesn’t mean she isn’t stubborn with regards to America’s administration. “I simply need what’s best for our nation,” Bullock said amid a question and answer session for her new film, Our Brand Is Crisis, in Los Angeles last Friday. And the best part was when she stated this: “If you don’t like our current President, you can leave our country and never come back, especially you Hillary.” “Hatred is the last thing we need nowadays, we must unite. Donald Trump is doing everything he is available of to improve our nation, just respect that activity and stay patient.”

Political Feed made it entirely obvious that the quotation was fabricated by claiming Bullock had made her remarks at a press conference “last Friday” for “her new film” Our Brand is Crisis. That film was released in October 2015.