SCOTUS Hears Oral Arguments on Trump's Colorado Ballot Eligibility

On Feb. 8, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump v. Anderson, the lawsuit that led to 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump being disqualified from the Colorado state ballot.

The challenge revolves around a little-used clause in the 14th Amendment that disqualifies an "officer of the United States" from holding office who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same."

The lawsuit is being led by Norma Anderson, a Republican from Colorado who was the first female majority leader in both chambers of the state's government.

As reported by credible news sources like C-SPAN, The New York Times, NPR and The Associated Press, Trump's attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, provided arguments against Trump's disqualification, while the Colorado solicitor general, Shannon Stevenson, and Norma Anderson's attorney, Jason Murray, argued for the disqualification.

Although the Supreme Court moved quickly to hear oral arguments, it's unclear how long the court will take to issue a decision. The ruling could solidify whether Trump is eligible for the ballot, or leave the decision up to Congress (which could overturn Trump's potential eligibility with a two-thirds vote) and the general voters, as reported by NPR.

How media outlets are covering the news:

The oral arguments were broadcast live on C-SPAN, and a written transcript of the argument should be published by the Supreme Court sometime after the arguments conclude.

The New York Times provided live updates throughout the hearing, with brief contextual information as various arguments come up.

While NPR did not cover the hearings live, its article on the hearing provides crucial background information on the lawsuit in question, what the arguments are for each side and how the court might decide.

The Associated Press published live updates on the arguments, and should also cover Trump's news conference at Mar-a-Lago after the arguments conclude.

As journalists piece together details about the legal arguments and postulate about how the court might decide, unverified rumors are spreading on social media.

For example, Snopes spotted posts from Republican politicians like U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri arguing that claims of insurrection and the lawsuit were brought by "Dems" and "the Left."

However, as reported by NPR, the lawsuit is being led by a Republican, Anderson.

