WhatsApp Message About 'Seismic Waves Card' and Moroccan Quake Photos Warns of Purported 'Hack'

On Sept. 12, 2023, readers asked us via email about messages that were being virally shared on WhatsApp that mentioned a purportedly dangerous "hack." According to the messages, this "hack" was circulating on the platform as a file called "Seismic Waves Card," and was disguised as pictures of the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on Sept. 8.

As of Sept. 12, the death toll in the Moroccan earthquake was being reported as more than 2,900 people, with thousands more injured. Those numbers were expected to continue to rise.

We reached out to WhatsApp by email to request comment regarding this matter and will update this story if we receive a response.

One of the most popular versions of the viral message being shared was as follows:

They are going to upload some photos of the Moroccan earthquake on WhatsApp. The file is called Seismic Waves CARD, don't open it or see it, it will hack your phone in 10 seconds and it cannot be stopped in any way. Pass the information on to your family and friends. DO NOT OPEN IT. They also said it on TV.

A reader also sent in the following screenshot:

The message appeared to have been translated from another language. For example, the inclusion of the words "don't open it or see it" likely meant "don't open it or view it."

We have thus far found no examples of WhatsApp users having their devices improperly accessed as a result of tapping on or simply seeing a file disguised as earthquake photos.

The only item of interest that we found was a screenshot of what looked to be a file named, "Seismic Waves CARD.pdf." The screenshot was posted (archived) on X (formerly Twitter). The user identified the "hack" as a Trojan virus. Beyond this lone image, we have yet to uncover any further details about this virus rumor:

Needless to say, we do not recommend clicking on or opening suspicious links or files. That goes for suspicious items that appear in messaging apps, emails, text messages, and websites.

In looking for further research, we turned to Bufale.net, a fact-checking website based in Italy, which reported of the purported "hack" that it looked to be nothing more than a hoax.

TechARP.com published a detailed breakdown of the message and even showed examples of the same "Seismic Waves Card" being mentioned in the past with names of other earthquakes.

ThatsNonsense.com also provided reporting about why they believed the "hack" warning didn't really vibe with how WhatsApp's functionality operates.

For further reading, we previously reported about one example of Facebook users experiencing a hack incident. It was known as the "look who died in an accident" Messenger scam.

For readers who are interested, The Associated Press published information about how to help victims of the Moroccan earthquake.