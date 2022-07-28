iTunes Connect Email Not a Scam, Reportedly Sent by Apple in Error

Readers may have received an email from Apple about iTunes Connect that resembled a phishing scam. However, a review of MacRumors.com and other sources showed that this email was legitimate. It appeared to have been erroneously sent out by the tech giant to people who had never interacted with the service.

iTunes Connect is a platform where content creators can manage their music, movies, books, and other media that are available for purchase on Apple devices.

The message came from the legitimate Apple email address, do_not_reply@email.apple.com. The email also only contained links pertaining to iTunes Connect on Apple.com, which showed it did not involve phishing or a scam. It read as follows:

Correct your banking details to receive payments. iTunes Connect Dear iTunes Connect User, We’re reaching out because your banking information in iTunes Connect is invalid and needs to be corrected to ensure the successful payment of any amounts owed to you. Users with the Admin, Legal, or Finance role can update these details in the Agreements, Tax, and Banking section in iTunes Connect. For help with making updates, visit iTunes Connect Resources and Help. Once your banking information is corrected, it may take up to two payment cycles to send your payment. If you have any questions, contact us. Best regards, The Apple Music Team

We found no shortage of tweets with users confused as to why they received the iTunes Connect message, several of which showed users who believed it might be a scam:

What's up with this suspicious email from Apple saying that my "banking information" is invalid. I have an App Store developer account, but this email is from "The Apple Music Team" (also, I thought iTunes Connect was no longer a thing…) pic.twitter.com/k9yLbZ3op0 — Philip Bergqvist (@pqvst) July 28, 2022

Any readers who have never uploaded creative content to iTunes Connect can simply ignore the email message.

We reached out to Apple by email for a statement and will update this story should we receive a response.