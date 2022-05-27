Did US Rep. Tony Gonzales Vote Against Gun Control?

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, the Republican congressman representing Uvalde, Texas, where a school shooting took place in May 2022 that left 19 children and three adults (including the shooter) dead, has been a vociferous opponent of gun control measures during his time in office.

Gonzales came under fire for his past statements about gun control after he tweeted about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which is in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. Gonzales wrote:

My heart breaks for the city of Uvalde. Pray for our families.



“Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.” “Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”



Matthew 19:14 — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 24, 2022

Critics quote-tweeted some of Gonzales’ past statements against gun control side-by-side with his response to the school shootings:

The elected representative of Uvalde, Tx, Tony Gonzalez says to pray for our families. And we should. But we should also have actual gun control measures that make sure our kids aren't murdered. pic.twitter.com/iDHHOlEVkK — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) May 24, 2022

These are the tweets cited by Gonzales’ critics:

I voted NO on two gun control measures in the House today. I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and will do everything I can to oppose gun grabs from the far Left. — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) March 11, 2021

The Radical Left wants to take away your guns. Not on my watch!



Proud to defend your Second Amendment. pic.twitter.com/68NTGOs4zm — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) January 27, 2022

Gonzales indeed voted against two gun control measures in 2021 that called for expanded background checks and closing some background-check loopholes.

He appeared to sidestep his voting record when interviewed by CBS News’ Gayle King after the shooting. King asked Gonzales if he was rethinking his votes after the shooting. Gonzales responded, “I am happy to debate policy, but not today. Today, my community is hurting. […] Because what happened in Uvalde, Texas, can happen anywhere. And we have to be united in protecting our children against that.”

King pushed back: “Congressman, I hear you loud and clear … But this is the issue: This keeps happening, and we keep skirting around it, and we keep saying, ‘Somebody do something,’ and nobody does anything.”

Many online implied that Gonzales was hypocritical for offering prayers, given his voting record:

The blood of those murdered is on your hands. Keep sucking up to the @NRA. https://t.co/oZYXqDssMM — 🇺🇸 𝕊𝕖𝕔𝕣𝕖𝕥 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕖𝕥𝕪'𝕤 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕕 🇺🇦 (@lrkap) May 25, 2022

We reached out to Gonzales in order to learn more about his position on gun control, and will update this post with more information if we receive a response.