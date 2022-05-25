Beto to Abbott: ‘You Are Doing Nothing’ About School Shootings
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke sharply criticized current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference following a school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults.
- Published
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference with local law enforcement today to address yesterday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. As Abbott was finishing up his remarks, Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat running for governor’s seat, walked up to the podium and told Abbott that the shooting had been “predictable” and that Abbott wasn’t doing enough to stop the violence.
The moment O’Rourke addressed the governor can be seen in the video below:
While much of what O’Rourke said wasn’t quite audible in the video, the candidate also took to social media to criticize Abbott, who is scheduled to speak at an NRA convention in the state on Friday, for not passing gun control legislation:
During the news conference, Abbott praised law enforcement for stopping the shooter before more people were killed, and expressed sympathy for the parents who lost children during the shooting.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Abbott said. “Days before yesterday, when these children were in school, some were receiving awards for perfect attendance — these kids will never attend school again.”
[…]
Abbott on Wednesday heralded the “amazing courage” of law enforcement, for “running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives.”