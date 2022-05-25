Beto to Abbott: ‘You Are Doing Nothing’ About School Shootings

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference with local law enforcement today to address yesterday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. As Abbott was finishing up his remarks, Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat running for governor’s seat, walked up to the podium and told Abbott that the shooting had been “predictable” and that Abbott wasn’t doing enough to stop the violence.

The moment O’Rourke addressed the governor can be seen in the video below:

Beto O’Rourke just interrupted Greg Abbott’s press conference pic.twitter.com/UFXo0PajYK — p e t e (@plana_journ) May 25, 2022

While much of what O’Rourke said wasn’t quite audible in the video, the candidate also took to social media to criticize Abbott, who is scheduled to speak at an NRA convention in the state on Friday, for not passing gun control legislation:

The moment to stop Uvalde was right after Sandy Hook. After Santa Fe High. After El Paso.



Instead, Abbott made it easier to carry guns in public.



The moment to stop the next slaughter is right now. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 24, 2022

These massacres aren’t natural disasters, acts of God, or random.



They are totally predictable, direct consequences of the choices made by Greg Abbott and the majority of those in the legislature. https://t.co/CqGhAefmPg — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 25, 2022

Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend’s NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 25, 2022

Abbott chose to let it happen again. And again and again. https://t.co/D0FkVY6Q9q — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 25, 2022

During the news conference, Abbott praised law enforcement for stopping the shooter before more people were killed, and expressed sympathy for the parents who lost children during the shooting.

CBS News reported: