Portland ‘Crisis Pregnancy Center’ Hit With Vandalism

An anti-abortion activist’s Twitter post raised questions about the veracity of her claim that male abortion-rights activists had been targeting so-called crisis pregnancy centers (CPC). Such centers are often affiliated with religious groups that try to dissuade pregnant people from seeking an abortion.

“Antifa pro-abort men are attacking and putting out hits on pregnancy centers in Portland, OR. Because it drives pro-abort men to violent rage to think that women will have support to choose life,” tweeted Lila Rose, founder of the anti-abortion activist group LiveAction.

Rose’s tweet contained images of vandalism, including broken window glass and scrawled graffiti reading, “F-ck CPCs,” on the outside of the building.

We reached out to Portland police to ask whether such centers in Portland were being targeted in the manner Rose stated.

Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Terri Wallo Strauss told Snopes in an email that police had one report matching the type of incident Rose tweeted about, but have not made public any descriptions of those involved.

Just before 1 a.m. on May 5, 2022, a group of people vandalized a crisis pregnancy center in the 5100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard, per Wallo Strauss. The group broke windows and scrawled graffiti. Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation.

As of this writing, Wallo Strauss said there had been no additional incidents of the same nature.

The vandalism in Portland happened days after Politico published a leaked draft decision showing the U.S. Supreme Court was about to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling making pre-viability abortions a constitutional right nationwide. The leak, and the prospect of overturning Roe, sparked controversy and protests nationwide.

Crisis pregnancy centers have been criticized for advertising themselves as legitimate medical facilities in an effort to attract pregnant patients, then delivering an anti-abortion message instead of offering the desired services.

As of this writing, we do not have the information necessary to verify or debunk the claim made by Rose in her Twitter post. The wording of the tweet implies such centers are being systematically targeted, but as of this writing, there has only been one such report. Furthermore, we don’t have a physical description of those possibly involved or a motive. We will update this story if more information comes to light.