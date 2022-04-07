Is Windex Poisonous to Dogs?

On April 5, 2022, a Facebook post about a dog named Duke went viral. According to the post, the dog died after either licking or ingesting a paper towel that had been used with Windex glass cleaner. This led to questions from Snopes readers asking if ingesting Windex can kill dogs, meaning whether it is poisonous or toxic, as the post appeared to indicate.

The viral post with a picture of the dog appeared like this:

The purpose of this article is to find out more about the potentially dangerous nature of Windex glass cleaner to dogs.

The post read as follows:

In hopes of saving someone else’s pet. I had to hand Duke over to God today due to a paper towel I cleaned a window with. The vet staff had no idea until the research was done. There is a chemical in the blue windex that is the same in antifreeze. 3 drops will kill your dog. We tried fluids and meds for over 24 hours. He was not responding. Only getting worse. Please dispose of any paper towels you use windex with in a secure place where the babies can’t get to it. He would have been 5 May 13th

We checked the labels on Windex glass cleaner containers. It states in all capital letters, in both English and Spanish: “KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.”

The label also showed several ingredients.

Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor with the National Poison Control Center shed some light on the antifreeze claim in the viral post. By email, Johnson-Arbor told us it sounded like a case of chemicals having similar names:

There is a chemical in some glass cleaner formulations that has a similar name to the main ingredient in antifreeze (ethylene glycol), but it’s not the same chemical. This chemical is the ethylene glycol ethers. It can be present in concentrations of up 20% in glass cleaners, although many formulations use much lower concentrations (around 1%). The glycol ethers have different toxicity risks than antifreeze (ethylene glycol) in humans. I can’t speak to animal toxicity as I’m a human physician. I believe Windex also contains 2-hexoxyethanol, which is another ethylene glycol derivative but again is not the same as ethylene glycol or Windex and does not have the same toxicity. I think it’s safe to say that there is not a chemical in Windex that is the same as in antifreeze.

In order to learn specifically about Windex’s possible effects on animals, we reached out to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center asking for specific data regarding the purported poisonous or toxic nature of Windex. We also contacted SC Johnson, the company that owns the product, and found a full list of the ingredients in the product on its website.

We will update this story when we know more.

While we wait for more data regarding the purported toxicity or poisonous nature of Windex, including information on whether or not it could kill dogs or other animals, it is important to note that all household cleaners should be kept out of the reach of children and animals, and none of them should ever be ingested.

To call Poison Control for people who may have been poisoned, see the contact information on poison.org. If an animal is believed to have been poisoned, visit the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center website.