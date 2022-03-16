State-by-State Breakdown: U.S. 2022 Primary Election Dates

Every U.S. state has its own rules and timeline for figuring out which candidates from each party advance to a general election.

Below, we compiled a state-by-state breakdown of 2022 primary election dates (as of late March), as well as each state’s number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that are up for grabs in the midterm elections. On March 1, Texas kicked off the primary cycle, which will accelerate in June and August and end in mid-September. No state has a primary election in April or July.

2022 Primary Election Calendar

In the bottom righthand corner of the table below, click “view larger version” to gain access to state government websites that detail voter information and specific races in your area. The table synthesizes information compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures and Federal Voting Assistance Program.

We will update this page as primary elections conclude and results become available.

Come Nov. 8 (the day of the midterm election), voters will decide on all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 35 positions in the U.S. Senate, numerous state offices, and a series of ballot measures.

