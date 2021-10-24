Lego Selling ‘Home Alone’ House Set

Construction toy maker Lego has recreated the Chicago home that served as the setting for the 1990 film “Home Alone,” and it goes on sale for $250 on Nov. 1, 2021.

The movie, starring Macaulay Culkin, became a holiday classic, although some consider the themes underlying its slapstick comedy to be dark.

In the movie, 8-year-old Kevin McAllister (played by Culkin) is forgotten and left behind by his family as they jet off to Paris for Christmas vacation. While alone in the home, Kevin sadistically torments would-be burglars until his family, realizing they left him behind, returns home on Christmas Day.

The Lego set is built to look like the McAllister home, a brick two-story originally built in 1920, which is located in Winnetka, just north of Chicago. It also has figurines modeled after movie characters and miniature Lego versions of the booby traps Kevin sets for the hapless burglars.