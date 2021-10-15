Megan Thee Stallion Launches New Hot Sauce in Popeyes Collab

Grammy Award-winning musician Megan Thee Stallion is turning to her southern roots in a new collaboration with New Orleans style restaurant Popeyes to launch the “Hottie Sauce,” a honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper dipping sauce.

Popeye’s hot sauce collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is now a franchise owner, marks the first time the fast-food chain will release a variation of its Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in its 45-year history.

Co-branded as part of a limited collection, the Hottie Sauce — and three related merchandise releases — will be available in select U.S. restaurants and an additional 14 countries beginning Oct. 19, 2021.

“Can’t talk rn, doing hot girl sh!t,” read one Popeyes Tweet.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a news release. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

There will also be three releases of merchandise available at TheeHottieSauce.com. The first collection “Thee Heat” includes bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys. Two additional releases will be available through November.

“What can we say – we wanted to create the HOTTEST partnership of the year,” says Bruno Cardinali, chief marketing officer for Popeyes. “We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion — from our southern roots, to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage,” says Bruno.

Popeyes and Megan will also be making a “six-figure donation” to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, a Texas-based organization that aims to “promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community.”