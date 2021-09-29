It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Deals

Coffee lovers rejoice! Sept. 29, 2021, is National Coffee Day and there are many deals you can take advantage of today across the United States.

Coffee drinking has rebounded to pre-COVID levels, according to the National Coffee Association, thanks to reduced health restrictions, and customers growing more comfortable with ordering ahead on apps.

Here’s a list of some of the major deals we found:

Starbucks: For one day only the chain is offering a free cup of Pike Place brewed coffee to anyone who brings in a clean, empty, and reusable cup into their stores. These are restricted to 20 ounces per mug or cup.

Dunkin Donuts: Members of Dunkin Donuts’ free loyalty program, DD Perks, can get free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme: Rewards members can get a free coffee and donut of their choice today, while non-members can get a free coffee with no purchase required. The chain is also offering a free glazed donut to anyone who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

Panera: The company is dedicating the day to parents and caregivers, saying they will offer free coffee all day to anyone who says they belong in those categories.

Someone at Panera is pretty excited about National Coffee Day:

GOOD MORNING IT’S #NATIONALCOFFEEDAY ALREADY MADE LUNCH DONE LAUNDRY WALKED DOG TAKEN TRASH OUT ANSWERED EMAILS PERFECTED KNITTING SKILLS RAN 7 MILES FOR FUN WHILE ALPHABETIZING RECIPES AM I TIRED NO WHY DO YOU ASK OMW TO GET ANOTHER GALLON OF COFFEE SO IF YOU NEED ME I’LL BRB — Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 29, 2021

Wawa: The company is giving away free coffee of any size all day. Through Thursday, Wawa is also giving away free coffee to teachers and school administrators.

7-Eleven: The convenience store chain is giving 7Rewards loyalty members a free coffee with the purchase of a baked good.

