Elvis Presley’s Hair Auctioned for $72,500

A dedicated fan of Elvis Presley purchased pieces of his hair at an auction for $72,500, according to auctioneers.

Kruse GWS Auctions said in a news release that a jar of the music legend’s hair was sold along with extensive documentation. The news release stated:

Elvis also proved to be the King of memorabilia auctions this weekend when other highlights of his personal and career sold to bidders from around the globe. Highlights include an Elvis Presley Jar of Hair with Extensive Documentation sold for $72,500; Elvis Presley’s racing helmet from “Viva Las Vegas” sold for $23,750; the Elvis Presley “Frankie & Johnny” Tuxedo Tailcoat sold for $75,000; Elvis Presley’s personal and stage worn boots sold for $28,750; Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special Sheet Music sold for $15,000; Elvis Presley’s Schick Electric Razor sold for $3,000; and an Elvis Presley Custom Eagle Belt made by Mike McGregor sold for $25,000.

Also sold, per the news release, were Presley’s “Eyelet Jumpsuit and Cape from his 1972 Madison Square Garden performances,” which went “for a record $1,012,500.” The news release was datelined Sept. 5, 2021, from Los Angeles.

Odd and unexpected items that sell for large sums often make the news, like a shredded piece of art by artist Banksy, or a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution, both of which were auctioned by Southeby’s.