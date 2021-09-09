Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says She Was Treated for Breast Cancer

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed in a post on Medium that she had been diagnosed and treated for breast cancer earlier this year. Written on Sept. 9, 2021, the post stated that she had also been treated successfully.

According to Klobuchar, she received the diagnosis in February 2021, after a routine mammogram at the Mayo Clinic that revealed small white spots, also known as calcifications. After that, she received a biopsy at the Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis, and was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer.

She went back to the Mayo Clinic and had a “lumpectomy on the right breast which involved the removal of the cancer.” In May 2021, she completed a radiation treatment, and in August, she learned that the treatment had been successful.

Klobuchar called on more people to get routine check-ups for breast cancer. She added:

I also want to call attention to the fact that many people have been delaying physicals and routine examinations because of the pandemic. I know that because I delayed mine. In fact, more than one in three adults reported delaying or forgoing health care because of coronavirus-related concerns. Studies have found that thousands of people who missed their mammogram due to the pandemic may be living with undetected breast cancer. Over and over, doctors are seeing patients who are being treated for more serious conditions that could have been caught earlier.

