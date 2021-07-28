ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill Dead at 72

Dusty Hill, the iconic bassist for the American band ZZ Top died in Houston in late July 2021, according to the band’s representative and his fellow bandmates.

The representative confirmed to Variety that Hill had died, but no cause of death was given. In a statement on the band’s official Facebook page, bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard paid tribute to Hill:

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.” You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy

Earlier in July, the band did their first performance without Hill, saying he was addressing a hip issue, though his ailment was seemingly more serious. While the band was known for their numerous hits in the 1980s, they were first and foremost a Texas-bred, heavy rock-blues band. They performed together for around 50 years.

Their first major hit was the LP “Tres Hombres” in 1973, followed by the album “Fandango!” in 1975. They were wildly popular in concert, and even featured livestock on stage. They achieved even more popularity in the 80s with the “Eliminator” album, followed by “Afterburner,” and “Recycler” in 1990. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.