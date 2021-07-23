California Candy Shop Goes Viral on TikTok with Candy-Making Vids

Logan’s Candies, a candy shop based in Ontario, California, has become TikTok-famous by posting videos that show how the sausage — or actually, candy — is made.

A single video showing the process for making watermelon pillows, for example, has been viewed almost 70 million times as of this writing:

“This video broke our record for our most viewed video on tiktok & helped us reach 2 Million followers over there,” the candy shop staff wrote on its Instagram page.

According to the shop’s Facebook “About” page, the candy store is family-owned by Jerry and Susi Rowley and specializes in “handmade candy canes, ribbon candy, chocolates, and other savory treats.”

Another popular video, also seen millions of times, featured a demonstration by Jerry Rowley making Independence Day-themed candy canes: