‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dead at 32

Everyone will remember him from the classic 2003 film “School of Rock,” where he played the young drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones. On May 26, 2021, Kevin Clark, a musician in real life, and one-time child actor from the Jack Black film, died in a bicycle accident in Chicago.

The news was confirmed by his mother, Allison Clark, who told the Chicago Sun-Times, “You know, we’re all really in shock. It was just this morning. He was just a 32-year-old kid. It doesn’t make sense. A lot of our jammer friends — mostly 65-plus — have lost their lives recently. So hopefully he’s up there jamming in the sky with them.”

Chicago police said he was biking around 1:20 am when he was hit by a silver Toyota sedan. He was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

His former castmates, including Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove who played the band’s manager in the film, and Rivkah Reyes who played the bassist, posted tributes to Clark. Black wrote: “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

love you forever, spaz. i will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that “big brother I never had” energy. pic.twitter.com/aIjYUBn1iS — rivkah reyes (@rivkahreyes) May 26, 2021

Teddy O’Brians, a bar and music venue, said they planned to host a memorial for Clark the night of May 26.

Clark had been in a number of bands and performed on the drums since the age of 3. He had played gigs at Stanley’s, the Taste of Chicago, and House of Blues.