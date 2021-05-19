In May 2021, TikTok users posted videos that showed the AMC television series “Better Call Saul” filming its sixth and final season. Most of the show’s scenes are set prior to the events in “Breaking Bad.” However, several black-and-white sequences in “Better Call Saul” have taken place after its predecessor’s timeline.

This article will contain potential spoilers for the final season of the series.

Filming in Albuquerque

The new season of “Better Call Saul” is perhaps expected to merge with the timeline of early episodes of “Breaking Bad.”

In mid-May, TikTok user @panda.kwiot posted a video that showed actor Bob Odenkirk preparing to film a scene for Season 6 of “Better Call Saul.” He portrays the series’ lead, Saul Goodman (Jimmy McGill).

Goodman’s character appears to be wearing a pinstripe suit and hanging out next to a Jaguar, which would be a far cry from his outlook on life in previous seasons.

‘Crystal Palace’

The scene that was being filmed takes place at the Crossroads Motel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which is where both shows are set. The motel appeared in early episodes of “Breaking Bad” and was also referred to as “Crystal Palace.” It’s unclear if the vending machines from “Breaking Bad” were on the set. They were frequented by the “Breaking Bad” character Wendy (Julia Minesci) and also mentioned by Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Characters who appeared at the motel in “Breaking Bad” included Wendy, Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), Jesse Pinkman, and the breakfast-loving Walter White, Jr. (R.J. Mitte). Schrader appeared on “Better Call Saul” in Season 5.

Another TikTok user, @robchadges, also recorded a video of “Better Call Saul” filming at the same location. The video showed Goodman honking his car horn, perhaps to get another character to come out of the motel.

Crew members on the set were wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodman, Not Hamlin

Reddit users who discussed the scene believed that the man honking the horn was Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). The character’s appearance and car were similar. However, the closer view from @panda.kwiot confirmed it was Saul Goodman.

A film crew was also purportedly spotted filming scenes for “Better Call Saul” at another familiar “Breaking Bad” location.

AMC has not yet announced a release date for the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul.” Film blogs have indicated it might be 2022 before the new episodes arrive.