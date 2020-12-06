David Lander of ‘Squiggy’ Fame from ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Dies at 73
Lander was best known for playing the goofy greaser Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman on the television show.
David L. Lander, the actor best known for portraying the character of ‘Squiggy’ on the popular 1970s ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has passed away at age 73 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Lander died in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 4, “surrounded by his wife, daughter and son-in-law,” according to an email from his wife quoted by the Associated Press: “It was very peaceful,” Kathy Lander said. “He had a tough battle with MS for 37 years and he persevered like no one I have ever seen, and it taught me a great deal about the important things of life.”
Lander partnered with actor Michael McKean to create and play the characters of “Lenny” and “Squiggy” — Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman and Lenny Kosnowski — friends of the titular characters Laverne DeFazio (portrayed by Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (portrayed by Cindy Williams), in the popular 1976-83 ABC television comedy “Laverne & Shirley”:
Lander is survived by his wife and a daughter, Natalie Lander.