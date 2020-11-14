Here’s How Every Senator and Congress Member Has Responded to Biden’s Victory

Jump to read statements from your representatives: AL | AK | AS | AZ | AR | CA | CO | CT | DE | DC | FL | GA | GU | HI | ID | IL | IN | IA | KS | KY | LA | ME | MD | MA | MI | MN | MS | MO | MT | NE | NV | NH | NJ | NM | NY | NC | ND | NMI | OH | OK | OR | PA | PR | RI | SC | SD | TN | TX | UT | VI | VT | VA | WA | WV | WI | WY

One week after all major news organizations declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, only a smattering of Congressional Republicans have publicly acknowledged the former vice president’s victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.

According to new research by Snopes, just 14 out of 253 GOP members of the outgoing U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives (the 116th Congress) have made a public statement accepting Biden’s victory, referring to him as the president-elect, or congratulating him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Only 6% of national Republican lawmakers have publicly acknowledged Biden’s victory, despite the Democrat’s garnering 306 electoral college votes — the same total as Trump in 2016, and one that the outgoing president frequently referred to as a “landslide” — and that represents an extraordinary departure from American political conventions.

As Trump and his allies continue to make unsubstantiated and often easily debunked allegations of substantive and consequential electoral fraud, and in the continued absence of a concession by the outgoing president, the vast majority of Congressional Republicans appear unwilling to break ranks by congratulating Biden.

However, many of them also appear reluctant to join in the chorus citing “concerns” over fraud or to tie themselves too closely to the now-defeated figure of Trump, and a considerable portion of GOP lawmakers have thus stayed silent on the outcome of the election or offered only vague, generic remarks.

That cohort of Republican lawmakers includes the notable name of Rep. Greg Pence. The Indiana Congress member and brother of outgoing Vice President Mike Pence has so far refrained from either casting doubt on Biden’s victory or publicly acknowledging it.

Snopes checked the public statements of 535 sitting members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, 253 of them Republicans, 279 Democrats, two Independents, and one Libertarian. Of the Democrats and Independents, none have questioned Biden’s victory, and all but a few have publicly acknowledged it. Outgoing Libertarian Congress member Justin Amash (Mich. 3, the 3rd Congressional District of Michigan) has also congratulated Biden on his victory.

Among the 253 Republicans, however, just 14 have so far acknowledged that Biden won. They are: Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Ben Sasse of Nebraska; and Susan Collins of Maine; along with Reps. Francis Rooney (Fla. 19); Adam Kinzinger (Ill. 16); John Shimkus (Ill. 15); Paul Mitchell (Mich. 10); Fred Upton (Mich. 6); Tom Reed (N.Y. 23); Jenniffer González-Colón (resident commissioner of Puerto Rico and a non-voting member of the House); Will Hurd (Texas 23); John Curtis (Utah 3); and Denver Riggleman (Va. 5).

Of those, four did not run for reelection in 2020 (Rooney, Shimkus, Mitchell, and Hurd), and one (Riggleman) was defeated in the Republican primary and did not contest the general election.

Readers can check what their local representatives have said by scrolling through the following alphabetical list of states. Each state’s lawmakers are grouped in accordance with what they have said since Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7. We listed them in four groups:

Congratulated/accepted the result: Publicly indicated they accepted Biden’s win or congratulated Biden and/or Harris

Publicly indicated they accepted Biden’s win or congratulated Biden and/or Harris Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result: Cast doubt on Biden’s victory, or suggested fraud was at play; falsely claimed Trump had won or would eventually be declared the winner; made a generic statement about election integrity and transparency after the Nov. 7. major media declaration of Biden’s victory.

Cast doubt on Biden’s victory, or suggested fraud was at play; falsely claimed Trump had won or would eventually be declared the winner; made a generic statement about election integrity and transparency after the Nov. 7. major media declaration of Biden’s victory. Ambiguous: Made remarks related to the election, but their exact meaning was unclear; made self-contradictory remarks about the election result; made generic statements about the election before the Nov. 7 declaration.

Made remarks related to the election, but their exact meaning was unclear; made self-contradictory remarks about the election result; made generic statements about the election before the Nov. 7 declaration. No statement: They haven’t made any substantive statement about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

If and when senators and representatives change their positions on the outcome of the presidential election, Snopes will update this list. Congressional staff are encouraged to contact us directly should any updates be required. For now, the following list does not include those newly elected Congress members who will join the House and Senate in January 2021. Note, for all U.S. representatives, we’ve listed the numeral of their congressional district after their party/state abbreviation.

Alabama

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Doug Jones, D. Nov. 7. “…I’m proud to congratulate my friend Joe today, and I can’t wait to see him get to work.”

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. 7. Nov. 7. “The Biden Harris victory is a victory for UNITY! We are not Blue America or Red America— WE ARE the United States of America! Now it is time for US to unite for All Americans!!”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala. 4. Nov. 7. “As I stated Friday, every legal vote should be counted. Presidential Elections are over when the votes are certified, and the Electoral College meets in December. President Trump has every right to legally challenge any state results and to seek a recount where appropriate.”

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. 4. Nov. 7. “ I urge @realDonaldTrump & Republicans to fight Biden’s unlawful victory claims. There’s no way I’ll vote in the House to ratify the Electoral College votes of states where illegal votes distorted the will of the people in those states who voted legally.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala. 1. Nov. 9. “Despite the fact that multiple national news sites have ‘called’ the presidential election, court cases and recounts are going forward in several states where the margin is less than 1%, and we don’t yet ‘know’ who was elected president…”

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala. 6. Nov. 5. “I’m not convinced that the president lost this election…When you have people in states quit counting ballots, and then you have thousands of ballots show up overnight, that should cause us all to have a lot of concern…”

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala. 3. Nov. 8. “@realDonaldTrump is absolutely right to challenge these results through all relevant legal means. This is as much about 2020 as it is for future elections.”

No statement

Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala. 2.

Sen. Richard Shelby, R.

Alaska

Congratulated/accepted the result:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R. Nov. 7. “I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and will be ready to work with their administration when it takes office…”

No statement

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R.

Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska at large.

American Samoa

No statement

Delegate Aumua Amata Coleman Radewage, R.

Arizona

Congratulated/accepted the result:

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. 7. Nov. 7. “It is my honor to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris…”

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. 3. Nov. 7. “…This isn’t just a win for Biden supporters, it’s a win for all Americans who love this country, love their neighbors, and want to see everyone not just scaping by to survive, but thrive…”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D. Nov. 7. “…President-elect Biden and I do not agree on every issue, and just as I did when working with President Trump, I will always vote based on what’s right for Arizona and will continue working with anyone to get things done for our state…”

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz. 9. Nov. 7. “I look forward to working with [Biden] on our shared mission: Improving lives of Arizonans and all Americans.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. 5. Nov. 9. “ Count every legal vote. Remove every fraudulent vote. I stand with President @realDonaldTrump as he fights for the integrity of ALL of our election systems in every state.”

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. 4. Nov. 7. “ After 4 years of #NotMyPresident we’re expected to roll over and let them steal an election? I don’t think so.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz. 8. Nov. 9. “…It’s not over yet, there’s a lot of legal questions in multiple states… Finish the counting and then play it out in the court, and we’ll see who wins in the end…”

No statement

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz. 2.

Sen. Martha McSally, R.

Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz. 1.

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz. 6.

Arkansas

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Sen. Tom Cotton, R. Nov. 9. “ The media doesn’t determine election results. Legal voters do. The same Dems who for 4 years refused to admit that Hillary lost now demand the President rush to concede. Nonsense. @realDonaldTrump has every right to pursue legal remedies and recounts. This is worth fighting for.”

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark. 1. Nov. 7. “Its not the media who decide elections. Neither the punditry who demand someone concedes.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark. 4. Nov. 7. “No race is over until the state conducting the election certifies votes. There are numerous disturbing reports of discrepancies and failure to follow election laws. It’s important to America’s future that we investigate these claims, ensuring fair and transparent elections…”

Ambiguous

Sen. John Boozman, R. Nov. 6. “Every legal vote should be counted with transparency, accountability & according to each state’s laws, with fair and just consideration by the courts available to resolve any issues that arise. Americans are entitled to nothing less to ensure integrity and trust in our system.”

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. 3. Nov. 5. “Legal votes will be counted. Alleged irregularities should be investigated in a transparent way. Any proven wrongdoing must be addressed…”

No statement

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark. 2.

California

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif. 42. Nov. 5. “Republican demands for transparency shouldn’t require a court order – but we will fight for our rights wherever needed. This election should be decided by counting all LEGAL ballots in a fair and open process.”

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif. 1. Nov. 6. “The circumstances surrounding this Presidential election point to a fraudulent outcome. The reports we’ve seen of non-residents, deceased voters, potential mail fraud, and partisan poll watching are deeply concerning, and must be challenged.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. 23. Nov. 8. “Every legal vote must be counted. Every recount must be completed. Every legal challenge must be heard. Then and only then does America decide who won the race.”

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif. 4. Nov. 9. “Votes are still being counted and there are serious allegations of illegal voting and illegal procedures that could affect the outcome of the presidential election. We have a well-established process to weigh the evidence of these allegations and resolve these disputes. This is vital to assuring the legitimacy of the result. This process must be completed before anyone declares a victor.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. 22. Nov. 6. “Great victory tonight for President Trump! Only thing left to determine is control of the House.”

No statement

Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif. 8.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif. 25.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. 19.

Colorado

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Michael Bennet, D. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. More citizens voted in this election than ever before. The election was hard fought and fairly won. With your victory comes the promise that, as a country, we can set aside years of partisan acrimony and get to the hard work of making equality and prosperity our shared purpose. I look forward to joining you in this effort.”

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. 6. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. America made clear who we are as a nation.”

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo. 1. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to PRESIDENT-ELECT @JoeBiden ! And to the first woman to ever become VICE PRESIDENT ELECT of the United States,@KamalaHarris !”

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. 2. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President Elect @KamalaHarris ! Excited to get to work!”

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo. 7. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to our next President & Vice President, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris! Your win is historic & represents a new direction for this country.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo. 5. Nov. 6. “ For 4 years,@realDonaldTrump fought for us against the corrupt media, big tech bias, and radical Dems. Now we need to fight for him. The American people deserve transparency, accuracy, & integrity. Every LEGAL vote should be counted, and every ILLEGAL vote should not.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. 4. Nov. 6. “All legal votes should be counted and the process should be fully transparent. It is important that we protect the integrity of our free and fair elections.”

No statement

Sen. Cory Gardner, R.

Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo. 3.

Connecticut

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D. Nov. 7. “My warmest congratulations to my good friends, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris…”

Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn. 2. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on running a campaign that overwhelmingly reflected the values of the hard-working people here in eastern Connecticut—one that was focused on the issues, and on bringing the American people together from both sides of the aisle to tackle the biggest challenges facing us today. It is time to embrace the result that, like in any election, one side has prevailed.”

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. 3. Nov. 7. “The American people won. Democracy won. We have our work cut out for us, and the road to recovery is long, but Biden and Harris have a plan to lead us to a brighter tomorrow. Today, we celebrate this historic victory.”

Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn. 5. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President elect @KamalaHarris . It cannot be overstated what a MONUMENTAL moment this is in our history. Now, let’s build back better.”

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. 4. Nov. 7. “Such a huge emotional relief to know that whatever the policies may or may not be, we will soon have a president steeped in empathy, decency and service.”

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn. 1. Nov. 7. “The American people have spoken. Congratulations to President-elect Biden! I’m looking forward to working with him and his administration. It’s time for us to get to work, unify the country, and defeat this pandemic.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D. Nov. 7. “Joe Biden is a man for this time, and I am thrilled the American people have spoken, and by decisive margin chosen him as our next President.”

Delaware

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D. Nov. 7. “How good it feels to say – Delaware’s own. The President-elect of the United States of America, @JoeBiden.”

Sen. Tom Carper, D. Nov. 9. “President-elect Biden is already restoring and rebuilding global confidence in America’s leadership to address the greatest threat to our planet.”

Sen. Chris Coons, D. Nov. 7. “I’ve known Joe for 30 years. His heart, his character, his faith, and his compassion make him just the right man for this moment. I stand ready to work with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to meet this moment and move our country forward.”

District of Columbia

Congratulated/accepted the result

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D. Nov. 6. “Here we’re getting not only the first woman [Vice President], but the first African-American woman. That’s getting a bonus at one time.”

Florida

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla. 14. Nov. 7. “Congratulations President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris! Let’s unite America and work together for a stronger, brighter future for all!”

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla. 13. Nov. 7. “ Congrats to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris ! This was a hard fought race during extraordinary times. We’ve a lot of work to do in the months ahead. We’ll do it on behalf of all Americans. It’s time for our nation to come together. United we stand!”

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla. 10. Nov. 7. “I am so proud of everyone who worked to make this moment happen, and I am thrilled to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their historic victory.”

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla. 22. Nov. 7. “The American people voted for change…They voted to elect Joe Biden as our next president ad Kamala Harris as our next Vice President.”

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla. 21. Nov. 7. “Joe Biden is the next president of our country! My joy is through the roof.”

Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. 20. Nov. 7. “On the heels of one of the most tumultuous periods in recent history, the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris symbolizes the unity, diversity, and resilience of the American people, despite the hardships our nation has endured over the past four years.”

Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla. 5. Nov. 7. “ They don’t make ’em like Joe anymore. I was humbled to endorse President-Elect @JoeBiden early on. I knew he was who we needed to rebuild the soul of our nation. We are witnessing history with Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris . Together these leaders will unite our nation.”

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla. 26. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations President-elect Joe Biden and the first woman Vice President @SenKamalaHarris.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. 7. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla. 19. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Biden on a successful and hard fought campaign. All Americans need to come together in supporting President-elect Biden.”

Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla. 27. Nov. 7. “The American people have seen the failures and fracturing of our country under President Trump and have chosen a new direction. Vice President Biden’s victory is a triumph for our republic and its founding principles of freedom, justice and democracy.”

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla. 9. Nov. 7. “ Congrats to President-Elect @JoeBiden ! What a tremendous victory for the future of America.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. 23. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris ! I look forward to working with you in Washington to deliver results #ForThePeople !”

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla. 24. Nov. 7. “ Congratulation [sic] to #PresidentElectBiden and #VicePresidentElectHarris ! Looking forward to getting to work!”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla. 16. Nov. 10. “President Trump has every right to legally challenge the vote in jurisdictions where irregularities have been reported, just as Al Gore did in 2000 when he refused to concede to George Bush until 37 days after the election.”

Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla. 25. Nov. 7. “Votes are still being counted in several states w. close elections. Before the press names a new President we should let legal & vote counting process continue & let the states certify their result. Then, & only then, will we know who will be sworn in as Pres. on January 20, 2021.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. 1. Nov. 6. “A full audit is absolutely necessary. We should get injunctions if necessary. And if I have to do it, I’ll fight on the floor of the House of Representatives to stop the Electoral College from being certified.”

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. 18. Nov. 6. “In order to have confidence in the results of our election, it is critical that every legal vote is counted and any illegally-submitted ballot is not. To ensure that happens, Americans need full transparency to observe the process so they can be sure that their votes—and nothing else—decided the result. As co-chair of President Trump’s Florida re-election campaign, I will continue to do everything in my power to defend and strengthen this process.”

Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla. 8. Nov. 6. “ Joined @RepCloudTX and 37 of my colleagues in writing to @TheJusticeDept calling for transparency in counting ballots. @realDonaldTrump”

@realDonaldTrump” Sen. Marco Rubio, R. Nov. 7. “The media can project an election winner, but they don’t get to decide if claims of broken election laws & irregularities are true That’s decided by the courts, and on the basis of clear evidence and the law.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R. Nov. 7. “ The voters get to decide who the President is. This is a close race and @realDonaldTrump will and should use every avenue at his disposal to make sure every legal vote is counted.”

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla. 17. Nov. 7. “The media said for 3 years that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and are now claiming a Biden victory before results are certified and fraud is investigated. The media doesn’t determine the results. The people’s *legal* votes do.”

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla. 16. Nov. 9. “Ensuring fair & accurate election results should be the top priority of ALL Americans, no matter which political party you belong to. Americans deserve full transparency and need to know their vote is protected.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla. 12. Nov. 5. “While we await the final count of all legally-cast votes throughout the country, Americans can be certain that the number of Republican women serving in Congress has significantly expanded. That is great news. I welcome them to our Conference, and look forward to serving alongside of all of my newest colleagues.”

Rep. Ross Spano, R-Fla. 15. Nov. 4. “While election results are still being tallied around the country, House Republicans have made their agenda for this and the Congress clear…”

Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla. 3. Nov. 10. Made unsubstantiated suggestions that electoral fraud had taken place in key states, but also referred to Biden as “President-elect Joe Biden”: “The thing I thought was very interesting and I found concerning is how some states just automatically stopped counting votes [on election night]. Georgia said it was because of a water main and we found out that’s probably not real accurate. And in Pennsylvania, they stopped it and they’re bringing in all these extra ballots and in Michigan and other states, where they’re back-dating them. So those are all concerns that we have… If there are legitimate claims of fraudulent voting, I would think President-elect Joe Biden would want to get that aired, too, because he’ll go into his presidency untainted.”

No statement

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla. 2. No explicit statement of his own, but retweeted calls for “transparency,” “counting only legal votes,” and a vow that “Republicans won’t quit fighting.”

Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla. 4.

Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla. 11.

Georgia

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. 4. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to our next President @JoeBiden & VP @KamalaHarris on your historic victory!”

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga. 6. Nov. 7. “ America has spoken, and we have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as our next President and VP.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga. 12. Nov. 7. “ I joined 38 House Republicans in sending a letter to Attorney General Barr asking @TheJusticeDept

to ensure the election process is being conducted lawfully and transparently.”

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga. 1. Nov. 9. “A free and fair election is a cornerstone of our democracy, but it only works if the rules are followed. President Trump and the millions of Americans who voted for him deserve our day in court to ensure this. All Americans, no matter the party, should agree with this.”

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga. 9. Nov. 7. “No matter what the media tells you, this is NOT over. It’s not over until every LEGAL vote is counted. This is America. We the PEOPLE decide who our next President is. NOT the media.”

Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga. 3. Nov. 6. “This is a dark moment in America’s storied history. Our confidence—the world’s confidence—in our most sacred and fundamental right has been shaken. If the right of Americans to choose their leaders has been stolen from them, everything about America stands on trembling ground. This must be cured….I believe there needs to be a top-down investigation of the way this election was conducted in Georgia and in the other states where ballots have been randomly appearing in just the right numbers to swing elections.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga. 10. Nov. 9. “This isn’t over until every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is thrown out!”

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R. Nov. 6. “ I contributed to @realDonaldTrump ‘s effort to defend the integrity of our elections. I’m asking every single patriotic American to join me in standing with our President!”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga. 11. Nov. 10. “The only way to find out if fraud has occurred is to investigate. I am pleased to see AG Barr announce the DOJ is investigating the numerous documented irregularities we’ve heard of since Election Day. Every legal vote should be counted, and fraudulent votes should be discarded.”

Sen. David Perdue, R. Nov. 5. “Every lawful vote cast should be counted, once. If that happens, I believe President Trump will be re-elected.”

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga. 8. Nov. 10. “I fully support our President @realDonaldTrump and his efforts to protect the integrity of the vote!”

No statement

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga. 2.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga. 13.

Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga. 7.

Guam

No statement

Delegate David F.Q. San Nicolas.

Hawaii

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii 1. Nov. 7. “We took the time democracy deserved, and democracy chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii 2. Nov. 7. “Joe, congratulations on your election. You promised to be president not just of those who voted for you but for those who didn’t. Now it is time for unity & healing. You have the grave responsibility to do your best to make that happen. May God be with you in this noble endeavor.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D. Nov. 7. “Just landed back in DC and heard the great news that @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will be the next President and Vice President of the United States! It’s been a grueling 4 years, but I’m excited to get to work with Joe and Kamala to bring our country together.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, D. Nov. 10. “It just occurred to me that Trump’s refusal to concede means that every day the story is that he lost.”

Idaho

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Russ Fulcher, Idaho 1. Nov. 6. “There are tabulation locations where legally authorized Republican poll-watchers have been denied oversight, and allegations of “newly found” ballots. Media activity — seemingly more interested in declaring a Biden victory than identifying all the facts — only complicate the matter.”

Ambiguous

Sen. Mike Crapo, R. Nov. 5. “All votes should be counted in accordance with state laws and procedures. Counting every legal vote is vital to our nation’s core principles. The integrity of our election process is equally imperative, and the courts should resolve any alleged improprieties. I have faith in the democratic process and my fellow Americans to accept the final, certified results.”

Sen. Jim Risch, R. Nov. 10. “This is America. We have a process for resolving these things, that’s in the works right now. We all need to be patient as we work through this.”

No statement

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho 2.

Illinois

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. 17. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Madam Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!”

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. 6. Nov. 7. “ Millions of Americans stood up against Donald Trump & elected decency back to the White House. In a year with record turnout, I’m proud we took the time to ensure a thorough process & saw democracy prevail, making @JoeBiden our next President & @KamalaHarris our first female VP.”

Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill. 7. Nov. 7.

Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. 8. Nov. 7. “The American people have spoken and, on January 20th, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D. Nov. 7. “The national nightmare of President Donald J. Trump ends in eleven weeks. President-elect Biden and all of us have work to do to undo the damage and bind our nation’s wounds.

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill. 11. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. I’m looking forward to working with them to unite our nation and tackle the challenges we face.”

Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill. 4. Nov. 7. “President-elect Biden’s decisive victory in the electoral college & the popular vote represents a powerful mandate for unity & honesty in American politics. Today, the overwhelming majority of Americans voted for positive change & empathy over the politics of hate & division.”

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill. 2. Nov. 7. “Congratulations President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on your history-making election.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. 16. Nov. 7. “Sofia and I extend our Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. 8. Nov. 7. “With more than 75 million votes overall and a substantial margin in the electoral college, the American people have elected Joe Biden as our next president with a clear mandate to heal our country’s wounds while defeating the coronavirus and reviving our economy.”

Rep. Daniel Lipinski, D-Ill. 3. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden and VP-elect @SenKamalaHarris . Now that the campaigns are over I’m hopeful that all Americans come together for the good of our country. There‘s much work to do.”

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill. 5. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! The American people have spoken and I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to improve the lives of all Americans.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. 9. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill. 10. Nov. 7. “I want to first congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden, and our nation.”

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill. 15. Nov. 7. “Even though I supported his opponent, I wish President-elect Joe Biden well… I also congratulate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the first woman to ascend to the second highest office in the land.”

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill. 14. Nov. 7. “ Congrats to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @SenKamalaHarris ! I look forward to working with you to push our country forward and bring Americans together.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill. 12. Nov. 8. “I support President Trump’s efforts to ensure that all legal votes are counted; & I know that many So. Illinoisans agree. The foundation of our democracy is built upon the fairness & integrity of our elections. So while Joe Biden & supporters celebrate, our work continues.”

No statement

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill. 13.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill. 18.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill. 1.

Indiana

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind. 7. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris! I can’t wait to work with you to help put our nation back on the right path.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. 3. Nov. 7. “I’ve joined 38 of my colleagues in writing a letter to AG Bill Barr requesting he investigate claims of voter fraud and make sure only all legal votes are counted in this election. The American people need to have confidence that the outcome of this election is legitimate!!”

Ambiguous

Sen. Mike Braun, R. Nov. 10. Described the election, in the past tense, as having been “decided, tentatively, by just a few votes in several states,” but also referred to “concern about irregularities, especially any fraud that might be present.”

Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind. 8. Nov. 5. “There is nothing wrong with either the Trump campaign or Biden campaign demanding a fair election result and fighting for one. Americans need to have patience as the process plays itself out because the worst outcome for our country would be for the president who is inaugurated on January 20, 2021, to have a cloud of illegitimacy hanging over their head if Americans don’t perceive the outcome to be the result of a free and fair election.”

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind. 6. Nov. 6. “The integrity of our elections and the peaceful transition of power are cornerstones of our democracy. When all legally cast votes in this election are counted, the American people can have full confidence in the results. I urge all Americans to exercise patience as state and local officials work to ensure this process is completed fairly, accurately, and as quickly as possible.

Sen. Todd Young, R. Nov. 3. “Congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning Indiana. Though we don’t yet know who will prevail in this election, it’s clear that Indiana continues to support lower taxes, fewer regulations, Constitutionalist judges, and a strong military.”

No statement

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind. 4.

Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind. 5.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind. 9.

Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind. 6.

Rep. Pete Visclosky, R-Ind. 1.

Iowa

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa 3. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris !”

Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa 1. Nov. 7. “ For 13 years I’ve called this guy my boss, Senator, Vice President and now, I get to call him my President. God bless America and God bless ⁦@JoeBiden .”

Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa 2. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to Pres Elect Biden and Vice Pres Elect Harris! It is now time to bring America together and restore our national sense of decency.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa 4. Nov. 11. “If Trump were to concede in any manner, he would be giving license to steal future elections, too.”

No statement

Sen. Joni Ernst, R.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R. Reported by Politico to have said, during a photo-op on Nov. 9, “We’re going to know who is president on December the 14th. We just better let everything play out.” Snopes was unable to corroborate the authenticity of those remarks.

Kansas

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan. 2. Nov. 7. “ The American people have made their voices heard. They chose an incredible leader in @JoeBiden to move our country forward and to unite all of us during these challenging times.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. 1. Nov. 10. “On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to investigate specific allegations of voter fraud surrounding last week’s Presidential election. Last week, I joined several of my colleagues in the House in sending a letter to AG Barr asking him to make all resources of the U.S. Department of Justice available to ensure a free and fair election. Americans must have confidence in the outcome of this election, and I applaud the move by AG Barr to ensure this election is free of fraud, abuse and outside influence.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan. 4. Nov. 6. “As our nation continues to watch election results slowly roll in from battleground states, it is critical that every legal vote is counted and that illegally-submitted ballots are not. Americans deserve transparency in the process, and when necessary, our judicial system will step in to ensure a fair and accurate approach for all sides. It will take more time, but it’s the right thing to do to ensure that all legal votes are counted.”

Sen. Jerry Moran, R. Nov. 6. “Our democracy is based on the ability of the American people to elect our leaders in free and fair elections. We must make certain every vote is counted correctly, and I’m confident the principles outlined in our Constitution will guide us through this moment. Thank you to all Americans who volunteered at polling places and continue to count ballots in accordance with their state’s laws.”

No statement

Sen. Pat Roberts, R.

Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan. 2.

Kentucky

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky. 3. Nov. 11. “And while it is truly disgraceful for Republican leaders to allow a defeated President to shred our constitution and democracy with their blessing, that they would do so as the pandemic rages—with so many Americans’ livelihoods and lives on the line—is psychopathic.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. 6. Nov. 9. “We must ensure that all legal votes are counted and that any reports of irregularities are fully investigated. The mainstream media does not decide when an election is over.”

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. 1. Nov. 5. “Could it be more obvious, what the Democrats are trying to do? We saw them do it two years in California, with the ballot harvesting… Why is it taking three or four days, and maybe even a week, to count ballots in some of these big cities in these swing states? Something fishy is going on…”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. 4. Nov. 9. “I want to give the president the space to decide this election… Out of respect for the president, I’m going to wait until Dec. 14 — that’s the day that the states have to ratify, choose their electors.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R. Nov. 9. ” In the United States of America, all legal ballots must be counted; any illegal ballots must not be; the process should be transparent or observable by all sides, and the courts are here to work through concerns. Our institutions are built for this. We have the system in place to consider concerns. And President Donald J. Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options… We respect the rule of law, we trust our institutions, and neither of those things is outweighed by pronouncements from partisans or the press.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R. Nov. 9. “Your government sent 1.1 million dead people stimulus checks. Wonder how many of these folks also voted absentee?”

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky. 5. Nov. 6. “The President’s allegations of election fraud must be investigated to ensure the election is conducted fairly for the American people.”

No statement

Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky. 2.

Louisiana

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La. 2. Nov. 7. “ THIS IS AMERICA! ONE NATION-UNITED. THANK YOU @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris. President-Elect Joe Biden! Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris!”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La. 5. Nov. 6. “I stand by President Trump and his efforts to ensure a full and fair election, and make sure that every lawful ballot is counted. From censoring Republicans to encouraging shady voting practices, the left has pulled every trick in the book to try and win this election. I firmly believe that President Trump and Mr. Guiliani’s efforts bring law and order to this chaos will prevail, and win the President another four years.”

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La. 3. Nov. 8. “If Biden won fair and square, so be it. We’ll survive. Every American should want to clear up the disturbing reports of voter fraud. Let us not anchor a new President with heavy suspicion of voter fraud. Investigate. Audit the count & the ballots in the suspect states.”

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. 4. Nov. 7. “I have just called President Trump to say this: ‘Stay strong and keep fighting, sir! The nation is depending upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system.'”

Sen. John Kennedy, R. Nov. 8. “The media is not a court of law. For the integrity of America’s democracy, all legal votes should be counted, and the courts must resolve all allegations of voting irregularities.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. 1. Nov. 7. “The election isn’t over until all legal votes are counted and certified. There are still serious legal challenges that have been made, and until that process is resolved, the election is not final. The American people deserve a fair and transparent process.”

Ambiguous

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R. Nov. 5. “I continue to hope for President Trump’s victory. I respect all parties’ right to pursue their claims to ensure a transparent and fair election. It is important that every legal vote be counted. It is especially important that the process be respected. I have faith in the process.”

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La. 6. Nov. 6. “We must not allow politics to manipulate the outcome of our election, as doing so would be a disservice to those that have fought for one nation, not political parties. The ability to exercise our right to vote and choose our elected officials is the will of the people and they should determine who becomes our representatives and leaders. We must do everything possible to protect the integrity of the election process, ensure every legitimate ballot is counted and safeguard the process from political purposes.”

Maine

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Susan Collins, R. Nov. 9. “First, I would offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden on his apparent victory – he loves this country, and I wish him every success. Presidential transitions are important, and the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect should be given every opportunity to ensure that they are ready to govern on January 20th.”

Sen. Angus King, Ind. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — the best team to lead us through this moment. But we must remember that they cannot solve our problems and bridge our divisions alone; we must all come together and put the country first.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine 1. Nov. 7. “I want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. Winning the most votes of any candidate in US history, their victory is a triumph for democracy and decency.”

No statement

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine 2.

Maryland

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md. 4. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on a hard fought, deserving and historic victory! The American people have spoken, democracy prevailed and it’s time to get to work.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, D. Nov. 7. “Congrats to President-elect Joe Biden & VP-elect Kamala Harris on this historic and record-breaking win.”

Sen. Steny Hoyer, D. Nov. 7. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have now secured victories in enough states to surpass the 270 electoral votes required to become the next President and Vice President of the United States. All the votes must continue to be counted, but there is no longer any doubt as to the outcome… I congratulate President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris, and I look forward to working with them to advance a legislative agenda that addresses our most pressing challenges.”

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md. 7. Nov. 7. “Not long ago, the world learned that Joe Biden would become the 46th president of the United States. This after breaking the record for most votes ever cast for a U.S presidential candidate. In addition, Kamala Harris, a woman of Jamaican and Indian decent, will become the first woman to become vice president in our nation’s history.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. 8. Nov. 7. “On this glorious beautiful day of democracy revitalized, I want to salute the people, young and old and in-between, who defended freedom and decency against all comers.”

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md. 2. Nov. 7. “The people have spoken. I look forward to coming together, I hope, not as Republicans and Democrats, but as Americans.”

Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md. 3. Nov. 8. “I look forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as we restore the promise of American democracy by cleaning up corruption, instilling a culture of ethics and accountability in our government and protecting and expanding the sacred right to vote.”

Rep. David Trone, D-Md. 6. Nov. 7. “The votes have been counted and the conclusion is clear. I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their hard-fought victory.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to our future President and Vice President. Americans have sent a clear message in supporting this historic ticket and in the fight for the soul of our nation. Today is a great day for America.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md. 1. Nov. 7. “Just like Hillary suggested to Joe Biden, President Trump should not concede until all legal votes are counted. Secret unobserved vote counting in the swing states means that we will have to wait until a court unravels what really went on. When that thorough investigation is over, and we know that only legal votes have been counted then we will know who the real winner is – and then and only then we need to move on.”

Massachusetts

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass. 5. Nov. 7. “ Today, we celebrate hope, equality, truth, science, democracy, and our future. Tomorrow, we begin rebuilding and creating an America where everyone can succeed. Congrats, President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President- Elect @KamalaHarris !”

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass. 9. Nov. 7. “We are facing tough days ahead, but President-electJoe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris know that there is no challenge or obstacle that America can’t overcome by working together. Let the healing begin.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass. 4. Nov. 7. “ Here’s to Hoping on this side of the grave, Mr. President. Thank you, @JoeBiden , and Godspeed.”

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. 8. Nov. 7. “ With the projected victory in Pennsylvania it is now virtually certain that Joe Biden is now President-elect of the United States of America. I offer my congratulations to @JoeBiden and VP-elect @KamalaHarris on this heartwarming and redemptive victory!”

Sen. Ed Markey, D. Nov. 7. “Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! This is a historic victory for al Americans—for workers, immigrants, women, communities of color. For everyone who believes in science, equality, justice, and decency. We will rebuild and emerge stronger under their leadership.”

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. 2. Nov. 7. “The people have spoken, and the goodness of America is shining through. We will soon have a President and Vice President who believe in science, who defend human rights and stand up to bullies around the world, and who see the common dignity of every person on this planet.”

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. 6. Nov. 7. “ We must lead with principle and conviction, and with genuine charity for all, not just those we perceive to be on our side. @JoeBiden and @SenKamalaHarris are the perfect people for this job.”

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. 1. Nov. 7. “ Congrats to President-elect @JoeBiden & VP-elect @KamalaHarris . We must work together to heal our nation from the pandemic and the deep divides that plague us. Joe’s candidacy was reassuring & I know he will govern the same way. Let’s get to work.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. 7. Nov. 7. “ It’s official! Congratulations President Elect @JoeBiden & Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris . You have made history and now, together, we’re ready to make change. Now is the time for bold, people powered policies. Let’s get to work and build a more just America.”

Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass. 3. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris !”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris ! Let’s go make some big, structural change.”

Michigan

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Justin Amash, Libertarian-Mich. 3. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden . I’ll say exactly what I said to President-elect Trump four years ago: Let’s work together to defend liberty, the Rule of Law, and the Constitution.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. 12. Nov. 9. “With the historic election of President-Elect Biden & VP-Elect Harris, it’s time to get back to work for the American people.”

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich. 5. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! I know that you will be strong, decent and empathetic leaders that America deserves.”

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. 14. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on this historic win.”

Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich. 9. Nov. 7. “This election was a referendum on a mode of governance that widened divisions, spread discord and amplified misinformation to the American public. With the election of President Biden, Americans have rejected this vision for our country.”

Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich. 10. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. This election was hard-fought by both candidates and ultimately the voters chose them for the job. America now looks to you to lead our country and unite us for the common good.”

Sen. Gary Peters, D. Nov. 7. “ Congrats @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for making history. Now, let’s go build back better.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. 8. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D. Nov. 7. “I truly believe that whether you voted for him or not, President Biden will be a president for all Americans.”

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich. 11. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden ! Joe is the right leader for this moment.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. 13. Nov. 7. “ I feel relief, but excitement because this movement has more to offer beyond Election Day. I can’t wait to do this work w/ justice seekers on the ground who inspire me every day. Congrats President-elect @JoeBiden & VP-elect @KamalaHarris.”

@KamalaHarris.” Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich. 6. Nov. 7. “The votes have been counted, the American people have spoken, and they chose Joe Biden to serve as our next President. We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich. 2. Nov. 7. “I believe that President Trump has a process that he can and should go through…We have to go through this for there to be confidence in what’s going on. And I understand the media and the Left are in a big, big hurry to get this done and over with and have Joe Biden declared president, but that’s not where we’re at yet.”

Rep. John Moolenar, R-Mich. 4. Nov. 9. “There should always be transparency and fairness in the vote-counting process. Reports of irregularities should be investigated and people should feel confident their vote was fairly and accurately counted. The Trump campaign is looking for volunteers to help with the county canvasses to ensure the integrity of the election.”

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich. 7. Nov. 6. “The will of the people must be carried out in the presidential election and every legal vote must be counted. In states across the country, and even here in Michigan in Wayne County, we’ve heard stories of voting irregularities. It is apparent that we need more transparency in order to restore full faith in this process, which so many voters currently lack.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. 1. Nov. 6. Referred to alleged software-related vote-counting irregularities in one Michigan county; suggested irregularities could have taken place statewide; some of his statements could be interpreted as casting broader doubt on the national presidential result. “While I applaud the clerk for working to identify the software problem and remedy the situation in Antrim, we have now learned that 47 Michigan counties used this software. This is clear proof that the issue requires further scrutiny… Election observers must not be shut out of the process. All legal votes need to be counted, and all evidence of fraud must be thoroughly investigated. As a Marine, I fought to uphold and defend our democratic process – I will never stop fighting until vote accountability and accuracy is complete.”

Minnesota

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn. 2. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris — the leaders we need to bring us together. Let’s get to work!”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D. Nov. 7. “ We can now say President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris ! The American people have spoken.”

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn. 4. Nov. 7. “I want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris – I look forward to working with you to move America forward in a new direction starting January 2021!”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. 5. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your historic win! We have not only voted out the most corrupt, dangerous president in modern history but have the opportunity to carry out the most progressive agenda our country has ever seen. Let’s get to work!”

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. 3. Nov. 7. “Decency has been returned to the presidency by the American people.”

Sen. Tina Smith, D. Nov. 7. “Congrats to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Americans have shown—in record numbers—that we believe these leaders will rise to the challenge of this moment and lead us forward.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn. 1. Nov. 9. “Pleased to see AG Barr direct the Department of Justice to follow up any “substantial allegations” of voter irregularities. For the good of our nation, the goal must be to count every legal vote and invalidate every illegally cast vote. President Donald J. Trump and his team have every right to pursue recounts, investigate possible systematic fraud, and utilize the court system to ensure a fair and accurate count. The process may take weeks, so let’s try to be patient and get this right.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn. 8. Nov. 6. “The world is watching our great nation. Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. It is imperative to ensure Americans can trust our system and election integrity is upheld. In our great state of Minnesota, we knew our results on election night. This should be the case nationwide.”

No statement

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. 6.

Rep. Collin Peterson D-Minn. 7.

Mississippi

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. 2. Nov. 7. “Now that the election of President-Elect Biden is for all intents and purposes official, I look forward to working with his administration on pandemic plans, student loan debt, pre-existing health conditions, and stabilizing trade policy. Congratulations, Mr. President-Elect!”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Michael Guest R-Miss. 3. Nov. 8. “All credible allegations of voting irregularities should be investigated in order to preserve our election process. All Americans should want to protect the integrity of our elections by making sure that all legally cast ballots are counted before a winner is declared.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R. Nov. 6. “I support President Donald J. Trump as he stands his ground to demand all votes cast lawfully in the presidential contest are vetted fairly & legally. The American people will certainly accept an outcome reached in an open & legitimate process, which is what I believe the President is trying to ensure.”

Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss. 1. Nov. 6. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons, should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law. It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our elections that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.”

Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss. 4. Nov. 6. “ Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons, should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law. It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our elections that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.”

Sen. Roger Wicker, R. Nov. 6. “ Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons, should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law. It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our elections that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.”

Missouri

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo. 1. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to my great fri ends @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris #PresidentElectBiden The right team to heal America.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo. 5. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden on his historic victory. Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on becoming the first woman & woman of color to be Vice President-elect.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Sen. Roy Blunt, R. Nov. 8. “The media can project but the media doesn’t get to decide who the winner is. This is a very close election and there’s a process here that we need to go through…”

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo. 6. Nov. 9. “The American people decide elections, not the media. Our courts interpret the law, not the media. The states allocate electoral votes, not the media.”

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo. 4. Nov. 6. “I agree with President Trump about keeping our elections transparent and secure.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R. Nov. 7. “The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is.”

Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo. 7. Nov. 6. “ Every LEGAL vote should be counted; every illegal vote should not. The American people deserve transparency and a fair election process. I stand with President @realDonaldTrump in his efforts to ensure that happens.”

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo. 3. Nov. 6. “For four years, we were told our election security was so weak that Russia was able to manipulate the American People and steal the 2016 election for President Trump. Now, the same people who peddled that lie are telling us that any error is impossible. You can’t have it both ways. President Trump is well within his rights to make every effort possible to protect legally cast votes and ensure our democratic process is not diluted or cheapened. Laws must be followed and every legal vote must count.”

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo. 8. Nov. 6. “The alleged incidents of election fraud that have occurred over the past week are deeply concerning. These are not insignificant allegations… This election is not over — every legal vote must be counted.”

No statement

Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo. 2.

Montana

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Jon Tester, D. Nov. 7. “Sharla and I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their momentous victory and I look forward to working with them to move this country forward.”

Ambiguous

Sen. Steve Daines, R. Nov. 5. “We are a nation of laws, and the integrity of our elections is critical. Every LEGALLY cast ballot should be counted – with full transparency.”

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont. Nov. 6. “We must protect the integrity of our elections and ensure that every legal vote is counted.”

Nebraska

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Ben Sasse, R. Nov. 8. “Melissa and I congratulate the next president, Joe Biden, and the next vice president, Kamala Harris. Today in our house we pray for both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, that both would be wise in the execution of their respective duties during this important time in our nation. Despite the policy differences many of us will have with the incoming administration, every American’s civic responsibilities are the same: root for every president’s success, work together where we can, and debate passionately and respectfully.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb. 3. Nov. 6. “Everyone’s vote matters and should be counted. We must ensure every vote is authentic, timely, and legal. I’m concerned about the ballot-counting patterns that lack transparency and accountability. It’s inexcusable for ballot-counting locations to exclude Republican observers.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. 2. Nov. 7. “We’re always going to respect our constitution and enforce our constitution. We’re going to ensure that every citizen who’s voted on time and lawfully has their vote counted. We will respect the rule of the voters, because that’s what we do here in America and we’ve been doing it since 1788. We want to do it as transparently as possible because we want to make sure that folks have confidence that ballots are being counted rightfully.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, R. Nov. 5. “I’m proud of Nebraska for administering a free and fair election and counting all ballots in accordance with state law. All other states must do the same under the rules set out by their state legislatures. This is what our Constitution requires and what the voters deserve.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb. 1. Nov. 6. “ There are a lot of questions and anxiety across America at this moment; fortunately, in #Nebraska our elections are safe. The integrity of the election process demands absolute adherence to legal standards. This is only fair for now and the future.”

Nevada

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @SenKamalaHarris . Their message tonight is one of unity—and their vision is one of a stronger, more united America. I look forward to working with them for the people of Nevada and this nation.”

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev. 4. Nov. 7. “It’s time to move our nation forward. We are going to build back better with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. 3. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris ! Looking forward to working with the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, and my Democratic and Republican colleagues, to get us through this pandemic and get our country on the right track.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D. Nov. 7. “ I’m so thrilled to call @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris our next President & Vice President!”

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. 1. Nov. 7. “ Time to pop the champagne! So proud of you @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. 2. Nov. 11. “If there is evidence [of electoral fraud] — and I’ve talked to some colleagues in other states that say that there is — it’s time to basically go with that evidence and go to court.”

New Hampshire

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D. Nov. 7. “A big congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We have a lot of work ahead of us to contain this pandemic and build back better — and I know Joe and Kamala will work hard to unite our country as we confront these challenges.”

Rep. Ann McLane Custer, D-N.H. 2. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. I look forward to working together to heal our nation and make meaningful change #ForThePeople .”

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. 1. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.”

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D. Nov. 7. “ Congrats, President-elect! Looking forward to working with you & VP-elect/Senate President, @SenKamalaHarris .”

New Jersey

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Cory Booker, D. Nov. 7. “Joe Biden is President Elect. Joy. Kamala Harris is Vice President elect. Joy…”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their historic victory.”

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. 3. Nov. 7. “ @JoeBiden , I can’t wait to see you in the Oval Office again. Congratulations to us all for what we accomplished together.”

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. 7. Nov. 5. “You could say this was a close election, except that Biden will have won the popular vote by more than 5 million votes, plus victories in states few thought were truly winnable. This election will be remembered as a powerful statement.”

Sen. Bob Menendez, D. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to our future President and Vice President.”

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J. 1. Nov. 7. “The American people have spoken: congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I look forward to working together on shared priorities including crushing this virus, rebuilding the economy, and helping struggling families.”

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9. Nov. 7. “It’s all over. America will have a new President on January’s 20. Amen.”

Rep. Donald Payne, D-N.J. 10. Nov. 7. “The national nightmare is over! Let’s move this country in a new direction. Congratulations to the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden!!”

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11. Nov. 7. “ President-elect @JoeBiden has spent his life in service to this country. It is that experience that will help us bring this virus under control, rebuild our economy, and restore the soul of the nation.”

Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J. 8. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris! This is a hopeful day for America, and for those who have fought for this victory for the last 4 years. Decency, honesty, and integrity matter. Thankfully our next president embraces those qualities.”

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12. Nov. 7. “Congrats to President-Elect Biden now let’s get to work on finding relief for Americans in crisis.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2. Nov. 9. “President Trump and his team have every right and the courts a responsibility to hear every legal challenge so that the American people can have confidence in the outcome of this very close election.”

No statement

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4.

New Mexico

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M. 1. Nov. 7. “President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamila Harris will be strong leaders as we address the public health crisis, combat climate change, & build back better than before. The future is looking bright.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D. Nov. 7. “Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump and is now the next President of the United States. Not only did we make history with record turnout in New Mexico and across the country, but we also elected Kamala Harris — the first woman of color — as our next Vice President.”

Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M. 3. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris ! I look forward to working with them to bring Americans together and put our country back on the right track.”

Sen. Tom Udall, D. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris , our President-elect and Vice President-elect! You ran one heck of a race.”

No statement

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M. 2.

New York

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. 21. Nov. 6. “Decision Desks don’t decide elections! The legal votes of the American people do! Count every LEGAL ballot.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. 1. Nov. 10. “Elections require ballot integrity, transparency, and trust. ALL are sacred and necessary.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y. 2. Nov. 7. “The voting results announced today give Joe Biden more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to be elected President of the United States. President Trump has the right and obligation to challenge the results in the Courts particularly because the unprecedented number of mail in and absentee ballots in this year’s election present the potential for irregularities and fraud… Americans must accept the final decision of the Court process. I strongly supported President Trump for re-election and truly believe he has been an outstanding President. But if the Courts affirm Joe Biden’s victory, I will accept that decision and wish him the very best as President of the United States.”

No statement

Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y. 27.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y. 24.

North Carolina

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C. 12. Nov. 7. “ Whatever your partisan politics, it’s time to celebrate that for the first time in history, a woman is on a winning Presidential ticket. Congrats, @SenKamalaHarris !”

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. 1. Nov. 7. “The people have spoken—Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been elected—the voices of the American people have won.”

Rep. David Price, D-N.C. 4. Nov. 7. “In electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, America chose decency and hope, and there is no better team to lead the United States in this moment”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. 9. Nov. 12. “We are at war with the Democrats and liberal media but I expect to have video evidence of voting irregularities here in the 9th Congressional District by tomorrow. The Democrat-owned liberal media in Raleigh is slandering me and our efforts to bring voting irregularities to light. They’re starting the cover up already… This is a brawl and we need all the financial and volunteer support we can muster to fight back against the left-wing media and Democrats who are working overtime to cover up serious voting irregularities here in North Carolina.”

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C. 13 . Nov. 7. “ TV networks don’t get to decide who our President is. We have to #CountEveryLegalVote and investigate & expose fraud.”

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C. 8. Nov. 7. “Election results remain unofficial & the process is far from over. Americans deserve transparency & I support President Trump’s calls to ensure every legal vote is counted & the rule of law is protected. By doing this, we can protect the integrity and confidence of our elections.”

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. 10. Nov. 9. “Federal and state law must be complied with. We have to ensure that both candidates have the full legal means to ensure that the count was fair and accurate. And at the end of this process — whether it’s — at the end of this process, I want the American people to know that their president was duly and officially and legally elected president. This is a close presidential election…”

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. 3. Nov. 9. “The security of our elections is of the utmost importance to our democracy. That’s why I sent a letter last Thursday to AG Bill Barr requesting election fraud to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, R. Nov. 9. “Every vote legally cast must be counted and Americans should have confidence in our electoral system. President Trump has every right to request recounts and litigation to ensure state election laws were followed, just as other Democrat & Republican candidates have done before.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. 5. Nov. 5. “Here’s a refresher for those who missed the message the first time: Count every LEGAL vote. Transparency must not be forsaken.”

Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C. 7. Nov. 6. “No one questions that every legal vote should be counted. Transparency is critical to ensuring integrity of the vote. Each state has its own laws governing the election process, if late ballots can be submitted, etc. In Georgia, for example, absentee ballots mailed in do not require any sort of voter identification; Election Day ballots and Early Vote ballots do. The Secretary of State in Georgia has announced that a recount will be forthcoming. Multiple challenges are being filed in court in all of these states where fraud concerns exist.”

Transparency is critical to ensuring integrity of the vote. Multiple challenges are being filed in court in all of these states where fraud concerns exist.” Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. 6. Nov. 5. “Integrity matters. Trust in our process matters. POTUS loves America and deserves a fair election.”

No statement

Sen. Richard Burr, R.

Rep. George Holding, R-N.C. 2.

North Dakota

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. at large. Nov. 6. “The process to make sure that all valid ballots, and only valid ballots are counted will take some time. There are irregularities across the country that must be investigated, and may involve legal challenges. The integrity of our elections demands that the process be transparent and thorough, ensuring that all legal votes, and only legal votes are counted.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R. Nov. 11. “I talked to the president on Monday night…I just encouraged him, I said ‘Hey, we’re with you through every legal fight you want to take on, you’re entitled to do that. You certainly have several close races in states…There’s [sic] recounts that have to be done, there are irregularities that have to be looked into. But that’s all just part of our process, and if necessary, courts will have to arbitrate.”

Ambiguous

Sen. John Hoeven, R. Nov. 6. “Free & fair elections are vital to our democracy & a hallmark of our nation. All legally cast ballots need to be counted w/ full transparency. Any disputes should be resolved by the Courts fairly & quickly so the American people can have confidence in the results of the election.”

Northern Marianas Islands

No statement

Delegate Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, D.

Ohio

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Joyce Beatty D-Ohio 3. Nov. 7. “Congrats, Mr. President-Elect.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D. Nov. 7. “President-Elect Joe Biden’s election proves that our country is choosing truth and unity over lies and division. Biden and Harris are ready to restore hope, decency, and civility to the White House – and ensure that all work has dignity.”

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio 11. Nov. 7. “I am pleased to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for being elected the next President and Vice President of the United States.”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio 9. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to the new President and Vice President Elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!”

Rep. Tim Ryan D-Ohio 13. Nov. 8. “ A President with heart. A President that knows the deepest pain. And President who will bring that all forth on behalf of the American people. Can’t wait to get started with @JoeBiden as our leader.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio 8. Nov. 9. “Last week, I joined several colleagues in writing to AG Barr, asking him what the Department of Justice is doing to ensure that only legal ballots are being counted and that our elections are, in fact, secure. Americans deserve to have the results verified and audited so that we maintain trust in America’s Democratic Republic.”

Rep. Rob Gibbs, R-Ohio 7. Nov. 6. “It should not be controversial to demand every legal vote be counted and every illegal vote discarded. It doesn’t matter the state, precinct, or political party. If there are legitimate accusations of irregularities, it is incumbent on the proper authorities to investigate them. This was clearly a much closer election than Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media wanted to admit. Faith in our electoral process is paramount to the success of our Republic. The entire process should be held to the appropriate level of scrutiny. Republicans and the Trump campaign deserve the ability to observe ballot sorting and counting, and to challenge any potential problems.”

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio 6. Nov. 10. “Last night, Attorney General William Barr authorized investigations into any substantial allegations of voting irregularities. Ultimately, the Department of Justice is responsible for ensuring the integrity of federal elections. I joined 39 of my colleagues signing onto a letter (copy of letter linked below) to Mr. Barr last week about this very issue. No matter what the final results are, the American people must know that the vote count is fair and accurate.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio 4. Nov. 11. “When you got 72 million people who think something doesn’t smell right, something needs to be investigated here, something doesn’t look right, it doesn’t feel right.”

Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio 14. Nov. 10. “As my father often reminded me and my siblings, many fought and died so that we could cast our votes in free and fair elections. That’s why every legal vote must be counted and every illegally submitted ballot must be rejected. The evaluation of any contested ballots must be transparent so that Americans can have faith in the legitimacy of the final outcome. If there are any remaining disputes, it is up to the courts to apply the law to resolve them. Then, it falls on all of us to accept the result.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio 2. Nov. 6. “To ensure that we have fair elections, we must ensure all LEGAL votes are counted with complete transparency. The processes that are taking place in certain states today, understandably, leave so much room for doubt — especially when Americans have many reasons to be doubtful. The President, as well as any candidate running for office, is entitled to – and should – challenge all instances of impropriety so that Americans can be confident in the outcome of our elections.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio 16. Nov. 6. “Every legal vote must be counted and every illegal vote must be discarded. Where there are irregularities they must be investigated. This process must be transparent and fair. If there are discrepancies, candidates are well within their rights to seek remedies in the courts as happens every year. This will all require patience. When it is all said and done, though, a legitimate winner will be declared and we as Americans must accept that result.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R. Nov. 10. “Right now, former Vice President Biden is leading in enough states to win the presidency. But there are still votes being counted. In this close election, President Trump has every right to insist that all legally cast ballots are counted. He also has the right to appropriate recounts and the right to go to court to resolve any questions about irregularities. At the same time, the Trump campaign has an obligation to come forward with evidence to support any allegations of election fraud.”

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio 15. Nov. 6. “We must count every vote that was legally cast. And we must accept the results. If there is proof of fraud or illegal activity in this election, it should be taken to the prosecutors, the courts, and the public immediately. However, baseless allegations undermine the public’s confidence in our electoral system which is the foundation of our Republic.”

No statement

Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Ohio 12.

Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio 1.

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio 5.

Rep. Mike Turner R-Ohio 10.

Oklahoma

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla. 5. Nov. 9. “The election is over. Experts and news outlets on both sides have examined the results & declared Biden the winner. Instead of trying to spin and divide us, we should look for common ground for newly elected officials to work together. There’s no excuse for undermining democracy.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla. 1. Nov. 6. “Every legal vote must be counted. I know many of my constituents are concerned with what’s happening in states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Our country has held elections for over 200 years. The process works, but only if it’s done legally. Members of my team have been on the ground in Pennsylvania this week, working to ensure that every legal vote is counted. I have been in contact with my colleagues in these battleground states and I send my full support to them.”

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R. Nov. 10. According to Public Radio Tulsa, Inhofe said the presidential election was “not a done deal.” An audio recording shows that, when asked about the existence of evidence to support Trump’s fraud claims, Inhofe replied: “We’re not supposed to know that yet. I don’t know that yet, and I’m not sure that the president knows that. But he has the investigation going on, and he has a lot of reasons for believing that there is fraud. So, I would say to anyone there from the press that has questions about that, you just have to wait just a short period of time until he comes out and says what — as I mentioned — what fraud is out there, would that have impacted three states in such a way that he should not have lost the election.”

Sen. James Lankford, R. Nov. 11. “At the end of the day whether you’re Republican or Democrat, Independent whoever it may be, if you’re just an American you should want an open process, that at the end of it everyone can say every question was answered and was resolved.”

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. 2. Nov. 7. “Voters decide who wins the election, not the media. I fully support President Trump as he continues to fight for every legal vote to be counted.”

Ambiguous

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. 4. Nov. 7. (Just before major media called election for Biden). “President Trump or any individual of any political party has every right to exhaust every option to ensure an accurate outcome for the American people. While the Presidential race remains extremely close in some states, I am confident in the U.S. election system – a system that provides mechanisms in every state for requesting a recount or raising other concerns related to official results. If anyone has evidence of suspicious activity that threatens the integrity of free and fair elections, they can and should make the appropriate officials aware or challenge the issue in court.”

Rep. Frank Lucas R-Okla. 3. Nov. 6. “As America awaits the certification of election results, we must have faith in our voting process. All legal ballots cast will be counted under authority of state laws, and if irregularities are alleged, they will be resolved in the courts- as is legally appropriate. But, at the end of the day, we all must respect the outcome of our elections. The American people must have confidence in our government and trust the American electoral system.”

Oregon

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore. 3. Nov. 7. “Congratulations Mr. President-Elect and Madame Vice President-Elect. A historic day!”

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore. 1. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!”

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore. 4. Nov. 7. “Emerging out of one of the most divisive political climates in recent history, the historic victory of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris reflects the American people’s strength, diversity, and optimism in the face of adversity.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley D. Nov. 7. “Kamala Harris has broken barriers her entire career. The results confirm that she’s about to shatter a few more. I look forward to working with her as the next Vice President of the United States.”

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore. 5. Nov. 7. “Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! Today we celebrate your historic win. It is not going to be an easy road ahead, but I am confident that with your leadership in the White House we are up to the challenge.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, D. Nov. 7. “Democracy is worth waiting for. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we begin our work to build back better. For everyone.”

No statement

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. 2.

Pennsylvania

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa. 2. Nov. 7. “ CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT-ELECT @JoeBiden !!!!!”

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa. 8. Nov. 7. “A record number of Americans made their voices heard in this election, and they chose a vision for our nation that is rooted in working with and for every American. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, we can begin on the path to binding our nation’s wounds and move America forward!”

Sen. Bob Casey, D. Nov. 7. “ Goodnight, Pennsylvania. Goodnight, America. Goodnight, President-elect and Vice President-elect, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris . Tomorrow is a new day.”

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. 4. Nov. 7. “Today, we chose President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. We chose decency, and rejected the corruption and indecency of the last four years.”

Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa. 18. Nov. 12. “ I look forward to working w @JoeBiden on new policies that protect workers, grow wages, & support unions to ensure a thriving middle class!”

Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa. 3. Nov. 7. “I am overjoyed to call Joe Biden and Kamala Harris our president-elect and vice president-elect! America needs their steady, experienced leadership, especially as we deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the deep recession it has caused.”

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa. 6. Nov. 7. “Civility and decency won. President-elect Joe Biden. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa. 17. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden . You won the battle for the soul of the nation.”

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa. 5. Nov. 7. “ The will of the people prevails. Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris on this historic victory.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa. 13. Nov. 7. “The PA Republican Congressional Delegation is demanding that Governor Tom Wolf and his administration follow the law and ensure that Pennsylvanians have a free, fair, and legitimate election. Governor Wolf and his top officials must ensure that every legal ballot is counted once. Additionally, given the current Attorney General’s dual role as both a highly partisan political candidate and a legal arbiter, it is imperative that he recuse himself from any participation in the election proceedings.”

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa. 12. Nov. 9. “Every legal vote must be counted. We will follow the courts as they apply the facts of the cases to the laws as passed by our legislatures. In the meantime, state election officials have been put on notice: Pennsylvanians will not tolerate any interference in this process.”

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa. 16. Nov. 7. “ In our representative republic, it is not the media who declares the winner of elections. Right now, @realDonaldTrump is engaged in several court cases to determine the integrity of the vote in multiple states. None of those states have officially certified their vote counts and investigations into voting irregularities are ongoing. The winner of the election will be determined by the law, not media projections.”

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa. 9. Nov. 7. “Today, the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation expressed our collective concerns over the Commonwealth’s handling of the General Election in a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar.”

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. 10. Nov. 7. “Can anyone help us find the Media Declaration Clause in the Constitution? Legal votes will determine who is POTUS, not the news media.”

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa. 14. Nov. 10. “The people telling us to “suck it up” and accept the election results, still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election. The irony…”

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa. 11. Nov. 7. “…Any pending recounts should be completed and all allegations of fraud should be fully investigated. Only then should the election results be certified, at which point President Trump and former Vice President Biden should accept the results.”

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa. 15. Nov. 7. “T rust has been eroded in #Pennsylvania ’s electoral system. Citizens of the Commonwealth deserve free & fair elections!”

Ambiguous

Sen. Pat Toomey R. Nov. 7. “President Trump and former Vice President Biden have run hard, spirited campaigns that have inspired record civic engagement. I applaud both of them for their desire to serve our nation. Today’s announcement by the media of the election’s outcome is a projection. A final outcome will be reached when the election process concludes, which is after all legal votes have been counted, litigation is resolved, and any recounts are completed. Democracy succeeds only when all sides can trust that the election process is fair and transparent. Given the extremely close result, the American people must be assured that the process is being conducted with integrity. This means campaign representatives must have meaningful access to observe whether the law is being followed. I strongly encourage all state and local officials to ensure that this happens as the election process is completed.”

No statement

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. 1.

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. 7.

Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn. 1.

Texas

Congratulated/accepted the result

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas 32. Nov. 7. “After voting in record numbers, Americans have chosen Joe Biden as their President and Kamala Harris as their Vice President. I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to address the many important issues we face as a nation.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas 20. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris !”

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas 28. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning this hard-fought race!”

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas 35. Nov. 7. “A day of hope, celebration, and new opportunities. Majority of Americans have pulled us back from the abyss into which Trump has been plunging our democracy. President-elect Biden will make every reasonable effort to reach across the great divide and bring our country together.”

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas 16. Nov. 7. “ When the presidential election results were announced 4 yrs ago, I wept. We couldn’t have imagined the level of horror, cruelty, hate and division in store for us. Today I’m crying again, but they are tears of joy, gratitude and hope. Thank you, @JoeBiden and

@KamalaHarris .”

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas 7. Nov. 7. “ So glad to see this morning that @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are projected winners of this historic presidential election. This is our democracy at work. And I know that they will work to serve all of us and bring all of us together for the good of our entire country.”

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas 29. Nov. 7. “The American people have spoken and we can all breathe a sigh of relief. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are going to lead this country with heart and compassion.”

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas 15. Nov. 7. “Congratulations, Mr. President-Elect!! I look forward to the healing of our nation and working alongside you and across party lines for the USA and the people of TX-CD 15!!”

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas 9. Nov. 7. “I nauguration Day 2021 will live in the annals of righteous history as the day that our country moved closer to its creed: all persons are created equal. A woman of color will be sworn in as VP and the man of courage who selected her will be sworn in as President. #BidenHarris2020.”

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas 23. Nov. 7.: “It’s time to come together. America has spoken and we must respect the decision. More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground. I hope the president-elect can embody this. I wish him good luck and I wish the president a successful final few weeks. God bless the USA!” Nov. 5.: “A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon. Every American should have his or her vote counted.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas 18. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden & Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. It is time to heal this nation.”

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas 30. Nov. 7. “I extend my warmest congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the Presidential election.”

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas 33. Nov. 7. “ Congratulations to #PresidentElect Joe Biden and #VicePresidentElect Kamala Harris on your historic victory!”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas 19. Nov. 9. “Mr. President, As the election process continues to play out (far from over), I just want you to know that I’m proud to serve with a man and a leader who fights for all Americans, always puts our country first, and makes good on his promises.”

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas 36. Nov. 12. “‘There’s a reason why 72 million Americans think something doesn’t smell right here.’ Rep. Jim Jordan hit the nail on the head. It doesn’t add up. We aren’t going to stop fighting until our questions are answered and we’re certain the election results are honest.”

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas 8. Nov. 8. “The media can make projections, but every voter has a right to have their legal vote counted. Especially in a razor-thin race that is as important as this. This is not about Trump or Biden – this is about democracy. We must guarantee that every legal vote is counted to ensure our country has trust in the election process.”

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas 27. Nov. 9. “Thank you, AG Barr, for responding to the concerns in our letter. A full and fair accounting of this election is important to restore the American people’s confidence in our election system.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R. Nov. 10. “I know major media outlets have projected that former Vice President Biden has secured enough electoral votes to be our next president, but there are still votes to be counted. As my friend the Majority Leader noted yesterday, the constitution gives no role in this process to wealthy media companies.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas 2. Nov. 8. “We must let every last legal vote to be counted, the court process to play out, every irregularity to be investigated, and the elections to be certified. Once over – win or lose – we must accept the outcome of this election. I’ve joined my colleagues in this letter to the AG.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R. Nov. 8. Described declaration of Biden as president-elect as “way premature”: “At this point, we do not know who has prevailed in the election.”

Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas 17. Repeatedly promoted disputed and/or unfounded claims of electoral fraud.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas 1. Nov. 12. “This thing is still a huge question because of the amount of fraud…I believe the election was stolen and anybody that says the allegations of fraud are unfounded is just either ignorant or so biased that they’re trying to affect the outcome.”

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas 5. Nov. 10. “ An election ends when the results are certified by the states. The news media doesn’t decide when it’s over. @realDonaldTrump has every right to sue for recounts and to dispute any irregularities. Why wouldn’t all Americans want a result that everyone has faith in?”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas 21. Nov. 9. “Right now – there are fewer than 100,000 votes total – out of almost 150 million cast – separating AZ, GA, WI, & PA (plus other close states like NV) with a number of lingering questions. Recounting, auditing, & a full review is necessary. Patience.”

Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas 3. Nov. 6. “Allegations of irregularity in the counting of certain ballots and overt censorship are concerning and should be addressed.”

Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas 13. Nov. 7. “While the courts work their way through legal challenges, this is a time for each American to put the best interests of the nation first. This country is closely divided, and we have to find a way to come together. Supporting our democratic institutions and process is more important than any party, person, or interests.”

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas 14. Nov. 9. “This week I joined my colleagues in writing a letter to Attorney General William Barr calling on him to investigate reports of widespread election irregularities. I am happy that the AG Barr has just authorized a Department of Justice probe into the 2020 election results. The American people deserve to have full faith in our election process.”

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas 25. Nov. 5. “This is the most corrupt election in our lifetime. Where is the DOJ and AG?” Ambiguous Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas 26. Nov. 6. “ When it comes to an election certain things should not be controversial: EVERY legal vote is counted; Election laws are FOLLOWED; Vote counting is THOROUGH and TRANSPARENT. RT if you agree these steps will ensure the integrity of our election system”

EVERY legal vote is counted; Election laws are FOLLOWED; Vote counting is THOROUGH and TRANSPARENT. RT if you agree these steps will ensure the integrity of our election system” Rep. John Carter, R-Texas 31. Nov. 6. “A free and fair election is the bedrock of our political system. It is crucial to our democracy that every single legal ballot count. Election integrity is of the utmost importance and both sides should be able to review the process. While I believe much of this will be determined within the courts, I have faith that the law will be followed and the American people’s voice will prevail.”

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas 10. Nov. 6. “All Americans need to have full faith in our electoral system. It is the bedrock of our democracy. If there is evidence of fraud or impropriety then those need to be investigated through a transparent process. Texas should be the example of how to timely and efficiently conduct an election. When the final legal vote is tallied and a winner is declared, we should feel confident it was done through a fair process.” No statement

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas 11.

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas 12.

Rep. Kenny Marchant, R-Texas 24.

Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas 22.

Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas 34.

Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas 6.

Back to top Utah Congratulated/accepted the result Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah 3. Nov. 9. “First, President Trump should be entitled to every legal opportunity to make his case. Second, until a judicial decision determines wrongdoing, Joe Biden should be acknowledged as the President-Elect. Given the opportunity to address Joe Biden, I would tell him that I will take him at his word that he will be a unifier and a president to all, including those of us that did not vote for him—I stand ready to help. To Kamala Harris, I would say that I do not need to agree with her politics to acknowledge the historic nature of her election—congratulations… Now is not the time to be sore winners and losers—now is the time to heal the wounds and come together as one United States.”

Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah 4. Nov. 7. “I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic success.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R. Nov. 7. “Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.” Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result Sen. Mike Lee, R. Nov. 9. “Both candidates have every right to exhaust every legal remedy at their disposal under the law. Voters on both sides of the political aisle understandably expect—and indeed deserve—to have a high level of confidence in the results of each election. Especially in a close, hotly disputed presidential election, the candidates are uniquely positioned to decide whether to request recounts, verify the accuracy of data, and otherwise take steps to ensure that all votes have been counted properly and lawfully. I look forward to working with whichever candidate emerges as the winner at the end of this process.” Ambiguous Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah 2. Nov. 6. “Free, fair, and transparent elections are the heart of America and what sets us apart from much of the world. We must continue to count all legal votes and if there is a legitimate claim to fraud, it should be investigated and brought before the courts.” No statement

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah 1.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. 3.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. 5.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. 4.

West Virginia

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Joe Manchin, D. Nov. 7. “After an unprecedented election the American people have spoken; Joe Biden is our President-elect for all Americans, not just those who voted for him. Now, more than ever, it is time for us to come together to end the toxic political tribalism and invest in the values and principles that make our nation the greatest country on Earth.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va. 2. Nov. 5. “I am proud of West Virginia for having a fair, accurate and transparent Election Day. In this presidential election, we’ve witnessed a lack of transparency in some other states that disgraces the integrity of our national election. Leading up to Election Day, highly biased polls discouraged conservative voters… These polls are far outside their claimed margin of error and, intentional or not, result in discouraging Republicans from voting. Transparency is integral to the American election process. In Pennsylvania and in Michigan, for example, poll watchers for President Trump are being prevented from observing the ballot count, resulting in widespread distrust… Democrat state officials are undermining the integrity of this election when they violate laws in order to benefit their party. I agree with President Trump that every legal vote must be counted to ensure the integrity of our election process.”

No statement

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.

Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. 1.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. 3.

Wisconsin

Congratulated/accepted the result

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D. Nov. 7. “ A son of Scranton and the daughter of immigrants are heading to the White House. Thank you, Wisconsin. Thank you, America. Congrats, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris !”

Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis. 3. Nov. 7. “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and our first female Vice-President Kamala Harris.”

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis. 4. Nov. 7. “I am so excited for the future of our country. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead us through the major challenges ahead and will help heal our country. I am ready to work with the Biden-Harris admin. for the people!”

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. 2. Nov. 7. “President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! Democracy has prevailed against authoritarianism.”

Rejected, cast doubt on, or conspicuously failed to accept the result

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis. 6. Nov. 9. “We sent this letter to AG Bill Barr because the integrity of our elections is of paramount importance. Elections need to be held safely, fairly and legally!”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R. Nov. 11. “My committee has jurisdiction over USPS and the federal workforce. I’m asking anyone who knows of irregularities related to mail-in or absentee ballots to contact our confidential whistleblower hotline:…”

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis. 7. Nov. 9. “Let’s halt the premature rush to declare a winner in the presidential race to ensure that every legal vote is counted and that every legitimate legal challenge is heard and addressed by our independent judiciary. The election is not over, and it is bigger than President Trump or Joe Biden – it is crucial to have transparency so the American people have confidence in the integrity of our election system.” Ambiguous Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. 8. Nov. 6. “All legal votes should be counted and all credible claims of fraud should be investigated. Fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and their integrity must be protected.”

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis. 1. Nov. 6. “Every legal vote must be counted. Preserving the integrity of our elections is vital to our democracy.” No statement

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis. 5.

Ambiguous

Sen. John Barrasso, R. Nov. 6. “As vote totals continue to update, Americans deserve confidence in a fair and transparent election. The president is right to ensure all legally-cast votes be observed and counted.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. at large. Nov. 6. “Every legal vote must be counted. No illegal votes should be counted. The counting process must be transparent, and observers must have access. It’s the responsibility of the courts to apply the laws to resolve disputes. These things are necessary so that all Americans can have confidence in our election process.”

No statement

Sen. Michael Enzi, R.

