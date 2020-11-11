YouTube and YouTube TV Experience Outage

On Nov. 11, 2020, the YouTube video streaming website experienced an outage. It was not clear how widespread the outage was, nor was it clear if it impacted all devices playing YouTube videos. YouTube TV, a subscription television streaming service, was also down.

Initially, the @TeamYouTube Twitter account confirmed that YouTube was down, and that they are “aware of the issue and working on a fix.”

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

Twitter users were also quick to confirm:

The website Down Detector also received hundreds of thousands of individual reports from users experiencing issues:

User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 7:13 PM EST. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if you're also having problems #Youtubedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 12, 2020

Down Detector also received reports around the same time regarding Google Play, YouTube Music, and T-Mobile, although it is not known if these outages are related:

User reports indicate Google Play is having problems since 7:21 PM EST. https://t.co/xe0bSNXasT RT if you're also having problems #GooglePlaydown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 12, 2020

User reports indicate Youtube Music is having problems since 7:18 PM EST. https://t.co/4UW1GXfb5G RT if you're also having problems #youtubemusicdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 12, 2020

User reports indicate T-Mobile is having problems since 7:30 PM EST. https://t.co/LExjRid785 RT if you're also having problems #TMobiledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 12, 2020

Service appeared to be later restored around 8:30 p.m. Eastern. The outage appeared to last somewhere between 30 and 90 minutes. @TeamYouTube tweeted at 9:13 p.m. Eastern that all service was restored: