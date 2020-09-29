Snopes Coverage of the First 2020 U.S. Presidential Debate

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Check your state’s vote-by-mail options. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. And just keep fact-checking.

Snopes reporters are digging into claims from the 2020 U.S. presidential debates, plus the vice presidential debate. We begin with the Sept. 29 presidential debate from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Reporters Dan MacGuill and Jessica Lee, with Operations Editor Jordan Liles and Engagement Editor Brandon Echter, are covering the debate.

Our team will also be presenting new fact-check content in the days to come, just as we have been doing for more than 25 years.

Trump Disparaging the U.S. Military

Former Vice President Joe Biden said: “The way you talk about the military, the way you talk about them being losers and being … just being suckers. My son was in Iraq. … He was not a loser. He was not a patriot, and the people left behind there were heroes.”

Trump Said to Nuke Hurricanes?

On the subject of a moment during the debate…

❔ Unproven, but this rating could change if corroborating information becomes public. #Debates2020 https://t.co/npU7YXPbHD — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden on Antifa

Former Vice President Joe Biden: “Antifa is an idea, not an organization.”

Yes, antifa is a decentralized collection of activists who mostly use nonviolent methods to protest, per this criminology expert. #debates2020 https://t.co/PUV4zhcTym — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Biden and Prosecuting Violence in Protests

Former Vice President Joe Biden said of protests in Portland: “I made it clear in my public statements that the violence should be prosecuted, it should be prosecuted. … They can in fact take care of it, if [Trump] just stayed out of the way.”

Trump's decision to deploy federal officers in U.S. cities with protests against police brutality was riddled with controversy. #Debates2020 https://t.co/WXEPgLzCMc — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Trump Votes by Mail?

Former Vice President Joe Biden said: “There are going to be millions of people… that are going to be voting by mail-in ballots. Like he does, by the way.”

Biden and “Stupid Bastards”

President Donald Trump said: “He [Biden] called the military ‘stupid bastards.'”

❌ Mostly false. Biden was speaking in jest to a room full of troops, and had just, sincerely, praised their sacrifices. #Debates2020 https://t.co/iztYc8ghHk pic.twitter.com/0M17iEMjzT — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Trump Ending Diversity Training

President Donald Trump said: “I ended it because it’s racist. I ended it because a lot of people were being asked to do things that were absolutely insane. … They were teaching people to hate our country.”

We sent questions to federal officials seeking specifics about what programs would be affected, but we didn’t get clarification. #Debates2020 https://t.co/4EJQRFXlZY — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Trump Holding Up The Bible

Former Vice President Joe Biden said: “When Mr. Floyd was killed, there was a peaceful protest in front of the White House. What did he do? He came out of his bunker had the military use tear gas on them so he could walk across to a church and hold up a Bible.”

On the same subject, a fact check from the past…

The Recession and Jobs

Former Vice President Joe Biden said: “We inherited the worst recession short of a depression in American history. I was asked to bring it back. We were able to make the economic recovery to create the jobs…”

Fact: During the final three years of the Obama-Biden presidency, the number of jobs added was 1.5 million greater than the number added during Trump's first three years in office. #Debates2020 https://t.co/kk1g0OoThn pic.twitter.com/uT4FH1H8US — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Defunding The Police

President Donald Trump said: “He’s talking about defunding the police.”

❌ False. Biden has repeatedly and consistently said he wants to reform policing, but does not want to defund policing. #Debates2020 https://t.co/0SqanlmdDA pic.twitter.com/VSEQPvWqZs — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Biden and “Racial Jungle”

Trump, COVID-19, and Influenza

Former Vice President Joe Biden said: “He didn’t even tell you.”

Hunter Biden and $3.5 Million

President Donald Trump said: “The Mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5 million dollars.”

We dug deep into the allegations against Hunter Biden. #Debates2020 https://t.co/oAkKNf9LWQ — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

A “Depleted” Military under Obama

President Donald Trump said: “We’ve done things you never even thought of doing, including fixing the broken military that you gave me.”

❌ Mostly false. President Trump has repeatedly exaggerated the "depleted" state of the military when he took office. #Debates2020 https://t.co/EHAzZpp63u pic.twitter.com/lDiuOx8h1j — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

COVID-19 Protective Equipment

Former Vice President Joe Biden said: “We should be providing all of the protective gear possible.”

Since the early days of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak, the country's supply of personal protective gear has spurred controversies. #Debates2020 https://t.co/S20ryrgLdK pic.twitter.com/QMpammB1WH — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Fauci and Masks

The problem with this clip? It's old, and Fauci was simply echoing what many others argued at that time, including the U.S. Surgeon General, the World Health Organization, and The CDC. #Debates2020 https://t.co/nDBkPnYbkL — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

H1N1 Pandemic

Of the H1N1 pandemic, Biden said of the toll: “14,000 people — not 200,000. There was no economic recession.”

Tuesday’s debate was not the first time President Trump tried to shift the spotlight on his response to COVID-19 by criticizing President Obama’s handling of the 2009 “swine flu.” #Debates2020 https://t.co/liOPBnjlXM — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

China Travel Restrictions

Former Vice President Joe Biden said: “We were insisting that the people we had on the ground in China should be able to go to Wuhan and determine for themselves how dangerous this was. … He waited and waited and waited.”

There’s little evidence to show Trump’s restrictions on travel from China saved thousands or millions of lives. #2020debates https://t.co/mRegPcs4Aj pic.twitter.com/ahbsNJORXR — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

Xenophobic

President Donald Trump said: “I closed it, you said ‘he’s xenophobic.'”

✅ Correct attribution. Biden described Trump’s response to the virus as xenophobic, but it’s not clear he was referring specifically to the travel ban from China. #2020Debates https://t.co/XnMLEYIHKI pic.twitter.com/RxzwpEitbH — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

The Price of Insulin

For this fact check, President Donald Trump mentioned the price of insulin during the debate.

We analyzed the details of President Trump's executive order to lower the price of insulin. It's unclear how much money patients would actually save. #2020Debates https://t.co/NSb1XYQZ0V — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

A Quote from Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This fact check concerns a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Donald Trump said: “Justice Ginsburg said very powerfully, very strongly, at some point 10 years ago or so, she said a president and the Senate is elected for a period of time. But a president is elected for four years. We’re not elected for three years. I’m not elected for three years.”

Fact Check: ✅ Mostly true. Ginsburg said in 2016, in reference to the nomination of Merrick Garland, "There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year." #2020Debates https://t.co/3i3FiZBxD4 pic.twitter.com/5ize0xO1sH — snopes.com (@snopes) September 30, 2020

