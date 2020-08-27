Voting By Mail? Double-Check Your State’s Deadlines Right Now
The U.S. Postal Service warned that, if you’re voting by mail, waiting until the deadline to apply for or return a ballot may cut it too close.
- Published 27 August 2020
Jump to see your state’s absentee or mail-in voting deadlines:
AL | AK | AZ | AR | CA | CO | CT | DE | FL | GA | HI | ID | IL | IN | IA | KS | KY | LA | ME | MD | MA | MI | MN | MS | MO | MT | NE | NV | NH | NJ | NM | NY | NC | ND | OH | OK | OR | PA | RI | SC | SD | TN | TX | UT | VT | VA | WA | WV | WI | WY
Why We Made This Guide
In the months before the 2020 U.S. elections — amid widespread shutdowns and myriad challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic — confusion, rumors, and misinformation about mail-in voting flooded the internet and the Snopes inbox.
There was little reassurance from the news cycle: U.S. President Donald Trump made several questionable or controversial remarks about mail-in voting, the U.S. Postal Service sparked outcry with confusing operational changes, and an investigation by The Washington Post found that millions of voters in as many as 46 states could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots. Snopes contacted the Postal Service for further clarification but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Despite ongoing debate about the Postal Service’s ability to reliably deliver mail-in ballots in 2020, it did appear at the time of this writing that current absentee or mail-in voting deadlines in some states may not allow enough time for votes to be counted in the general election.
A batch of letters written by Thomas Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the Postal Service, was sent to state election officials on July 29 and released to the public more than two weeks later. The letters confirmed that state voting deadlines are incompatible with the timeline of standard post office delivery — a “mismatch” that posed a risk of requested ballots not being “returned by mail in time to be counted.”
The letters included the following recommendations for voters:
Ballot requests: Where voters will both receive and send a ballot by mail, voters should submit their ballot request early enough so that it is received by their election officials at least 15 days before Election Day at a minimum, and preferably long before that time.
[..]
Mailing completed ballots to election officials: To allow enough time for ballots to be returned to election officials, domestic voters should generally mail their completed ballots at least one week before the state’s due date.
John Fortier, a political scientist with expertise in mail-in voting at the MIT Election Data and Science Lab, told Snopes that voters must thoroughly understand their state regulations to ensure that their ballot is counted. “If I gave some advice to voters, first, of course, is that they should know their own state’s institution,” Fortier said. “Check your voter registration, which is going to differ from state to state.”
The trouble is, state rules are surprisingly varied, and many states present voter information on difficult-to-navigate and decentralized websites. It’s easy to see where confusion may result.
So, we thought we’d harness the power of Snopes research skills and try to make it easier for voters using mail-in ballots for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. What follows is the basics of absentee or mail-in voting requirements for every state.
If you have questions, contact your local election officials as soon as possible for more detailed information.
Jump to your state: AL | AK | AZ | AR | CA | CO | CT | DE | FL | GA | HI | ID | IL | IN | IA | KS | KY | LA | ME | MD | MA | MI | MN | MS | MO | MT | NE | NV | NH | NJ | NM | NY | NC | ND | OH | OK | OR | PA | RI | SC | SD | TN | TX | UT | VT | VA | WA | WV | WI | WY
A State-by-State Guide to Absentee or Mail-in Ballot Regulations
Advice on Using This Guide
- Don’t wait until the deadline. Election officials advise giving yourself as much time as possible to submit any mail-in ballot applications and ballots.
- No, seriously. Give yourself plenty of time. The Postal Service typically requires between three and five business days to deliver most local mail, though it may take longer given the coronavirus pandemic and other potential issues impacting mail delivery.
Alabama
- Must Apply for a Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online and specific to each county. Alabama extended no-excuse absentee voting through November 2020, which means any registered voter can apply.
- Application Deadline: Application for a mail-in ballot must be received by Election Commission by Oct. 30.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before the election, Nov. 2, and received by the election manager by noon on election day if sent by mail. If hand-delivered, the absentee ballot must be received by 5 p.m. the day before the election. Find the delivery addresses here.
- Early Voting Options: Alabama does not allow for early voting.
- Other Resources:
Alaska
- Must Apply for a Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Alaska is a no-excuse absentee state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Voters may apply for an online delivery ballot for the Nov. 3 election beginning Oct. 24.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Absentee by-mail drop boxes are available in Fairbanks, Soldotna, Anchorage, and Wasilla. Local election offices will also accept hand-delivered ballots.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting varies by region. See date, location, and times here.
- Other Resources:
Arizona
- Must Apply for a Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Arizona is a no-excuse absentee state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Voters must sign up by Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to receive a ballot-by-mail.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots-by-mail must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, and officials recommend mailing in ballots by Oct. 27. Ballots may also be dropped off at designated drop-off or voting locations in respective counties by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Early Voting Options: In-person early voting is available beginning Oct. 7 and ends Oct. 30.
- Other Resources:
Arkansas
- Must Apply for a Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, the application must be downloaded, completed and returned to the county clerk in the registered voter’s district. Absentee voters must be absent from polling site on Election Day due to specific reasons.
- Application Deadline: The application must be received in the mail or by electronic means seven days before the election. If delivered in person, the application must be received by Nov. 2.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots may not be faxed or emailed and must be delivered in person to a county clerk by the close of the business day on Nov. 2 or received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
- Early Voting Options: Dates vary by region. In most cases, individuals may vote early between seven and 15 days prior to Election Day.
- Other Resources:
California
- Must Apply for a Mail-in Ballot?: No, all registered voters will be mailed an absentee ballot for the 2020 election in response to COVID-19 concerns. In other elections, California is considered a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: All registered voters will be sent a ballot in the mail. To update an address or check the status of registration, visit RegisterToVote.ca.gov. Voter registration must be postmarked or submitted electronically by Oct. 19.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the county elections office no later than 17 days after Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots may also be brought to any polling place or designated drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: Some counties offer early voting options but differ by dates. Contact the local elections office to see what is available.
- Other Resources:
Colorado
- Must Apply for a Mail-in Ballot?: No, Colorado is an all-mail voting state. All registered voters will receive a ballot by mail in addition to in-person voting options. To check the status of a ballot or update a mailing address, click here.
- Application Deadline: All registered voters will be sent a ballot in the mail. To update an address or check the status of registration, visit GoVoteColorado.gov. The deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 26. Voters can register to vote and vote in person up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots must be received by the local county clerk no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots may also be dropped off in person. Contact the county clerk and recorder for drop-off and drop-box locations. Drop boxes are open to accepting mail ballots beginning Oct. 19.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting options begin Oct. 19.
- Other Resources:
Connecticut
- Must Apply for a Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications must be returned to the local town clerk. Under a COVID-19 emergency order, all registered voters are eligible to vote by absentee in the 2020 general election.
- Application Deadline: Application for a mail-in ballot may be received by the local election office by mail or in-person at the close of business on Nov. 2.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots must be received by the local election office before the close polls on the day of the election.
- Early Voting Options: Not available.
- Other Resources:
Delaware
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Absentee voting is allowed for members of the Uniformed Services, those absent from the district, or otherwise unable to vote in person on Election Day.
- Application Deadline: Completed applications must be emailed, faxed, or mailed to the Department of Elections’ Office in the county where a registered voter lives by Oct. 30.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots may be mailed or dropped off to local Departments of Elections by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
- Early Voting Options: Not available.
- Other Resources:
District of Columbia (D.C.)
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: No, in response to COVID-19, all registered voters will receive a ballot at their registered address beginning the first week of October. Voters may request a ballot only if they wish to receive it at a different address. In other election years, Washington, D.C., is a no-excuse absentee voting district. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Requests for mail-in ballots must be received no later than Oct. 27.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Mailed ballots must be postmarked or otherwise demonstrated to have been sent on or before Election Day, and must arrive no later than a week after. Beginning in October, the status of mailed ballots can be tracked here.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting begins Oct. 27 and runs through Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on the area a voter lives. A list of voting centers can be found here.
- Other Resources:
Florida
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Florida is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections’ office no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Vote-by-mail ballots may also be returned at secure drop boxes located here.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs until Oct. 31. Times and dates vary by location. Details here.
- Other Resources:
Georgia
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications must be submitted online, mailed, faxed, emailed, or hand-delivered to the local county board of registrar’s office. Georgia is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Ballot applications must be submitted by Oct. 30.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots must arrive at the local county election office by Nov. 3. Ballots sent by military or overseas voters must arrive within three days of Election Day (Nov. 6, 2020). Ballots should be sent to the voter’s respective county board of registrars’ office.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting is available from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter lives. Locations can be found here.
- Other Resources:
Hawaii
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: No, Hawaii is an all-mail voting state. All registered voters will receive a ballot by mail in addition to in-person voting options. Voters may check online to ensure their registration and address are current.
- Application Deadline: The deadline for online voter registration is Oct. 5.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Voters may return their ballot by mail or in person to the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters are recommended to mail their voted ballot three to five days before the election. Voters may also drop off their completed ballots directly at the clerk’s office or other designated places of deposit.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting is available from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live. Contact the local office of elections for locations and hours.
- Other Resources:
Idaho
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications must be mailed to the local county clerk. Idaho is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply. Absentee and early voting traditionally begin three to six weeks prior to election dates. Call 208-983-2751 to confirm dates.
- Application Deadline: Requests for mail-in ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Completed applications can be delivered by mail or in person to the Idaho County Elections Department.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots must be mailed to the local county elections office and received no later than Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting begins on Oct. 19 in counties that choose to conduct early voting and ends on Oct. 30. Contact the local county clerk for dates, hours, and locations.
- Other Resources:
Illinois
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications must be submitted in person, through the mail, or scanned and emailed to the local election authority. Illinois is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Applications for vote-by-mail ballots by must be received by Oct. 29 if sent through the mail. If delivered in person, applications must be received by Nov. 2.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 17. Instructions will be printed on each individual ballot. Contact the local election authority for further information.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting options begin Sept. 24, but dates, hours, and locations vary. Learn more here.
- Other Resources:
Indiana
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available for those who are unable to vote in person for recognized excuses listed here.
- Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted to the county election board listed at the bottom of the application by Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Absentee ballots must be received no later than noon on Nov. 3, except for overseas and military voters. Ballots must be sent to the county election board listed at the bottom of the application
- Early Voting Options: In-person early voting options begin 28 days before Election Day at locations designated by the county election board.
- Other Resources:
Iowa
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Iowa is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply. Applications must be received by the voter’s county auditor no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
- Application Deadline: Read the instructions sent with each ballot. Absentee ballots must be received in the county auditor’s office by the time the polls close on election day. Ballots received after must be postmarked by the Monday before Election Day or earlier and received in the county auditor’s office no later than noon on the Monday following the election.
- Early Voting Options: In-person early voting is available from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter lives. Check with the local county auditor for available times.
- Other Resources:
Kansas
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Kansas is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted to the Kansas Secretary of State by Oct. 27.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Voted ballots must be sent to the county election office, postmarked by Nov. 3, and received within three days after. If hand-delivered, the ballot must be received before 7 p.m. on election night at either the election office or a polling place.
- Early Voting Options: In-person early voting will be available from Oct. 14 to Nov. 2, but exact locations, hours, and dates vary by county. Contact the county election offices for more details.
- Other Resources:
Kentucky
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Due to COVID-19, during the 2020 election, any registered voter may request an absentee ballot.
- Application Deadline: Application must be received by Oct. 27.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots must be received by the county clerk seven days before the election for both mail and in-person delivery methods.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting begins Oct. 13 and ends Nov. 2, but location, hours, and times vary.
- Other Resources:
Louisiana
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. In Louisiana, voters must have an eligible excuse for requesting a mail-in ballot.
- Application Deadline: General and disabled applicants must request a ballot by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Military, overseas, or hospitalized applicants must request their ballot by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed absentee ballots must be received by the parish registrar of voters by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. Military, overseas, or hospitalized voters’ ballots must be received by parish registrar of voters by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: All voters may vote early in person at their parish registrar of voters’ office or at designated locations in the parish between Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, but exact times, locations and hours may vary.
- Other Resources:
Maine
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Maine is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: The deadline to request ballots using the online service is 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballot must be returned to the local municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 5 to Oct. 29, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live. Contact the municipal clerk for more information.
- Other Resources:
Maryland
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online and may be submitted by email, mail, fax, or in person. Maryland is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 20.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines:
- Voted ballots must be mailed or hand-delivered to a voting location, a ballot drop box, or the local board of elections.
- Hand-delivered ballots must be submitted to the local board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 or earlier at a ballot drop box or polling place by the time the polls close.
- Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the local board of elections by 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting is available to registered voters from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A list of voting centers will be posted here once finalized.
- Other Resources:
Massachusetts
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Voting by mail is available to all voters for all elections in 2020. Completed applications must be mailed or hand-delivered to the local election official at the voter’s city or town hall. Applications may also be submitted electronically by fax or email.
- Application Deadline: Applications for an absentee ballot must reach the local election office by Oct. 28.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots need to be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and must be received by the local election office no later than Nov. 6. Ballots may be returned by mail or in person to the city or town hall or its secure ballot drop box.
- Early Voting Options: In-person early voting will be held from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30. A list of polling places can be found here.
- Other Resources:
Michigan
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes. In response to COVID-19, applications were mailed to every registered voter in Michigan. Applications are also available online and must be mailed, emailed, or delivered in-person to the local clerk. In other election years, Michigan is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Applications for an absentee ballot must reach the local election office by Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. If the registered address is current, a voter may request a ballot by 4 p.m. the day before election day.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed absentee ballots must be received by the city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: Early in-person voting runs from Sept. 21 to Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter lives. Check with the city or town clerk to find out more.
- Other Resources:
Minnesota
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications can be submitted online, printed and mailed, faxed, or emailed to the local election office. Minnesota is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Application for an absentee ballot must be received by Nov. 2.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Voter ballot must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the county by Nov. 10. Ballot envelopes may also be dropped off in person at some polling places listed here.
- Early Voting Options: Early in-person voting begins Sept. 18 and ends Nov. 2. Contact the county election official for further details regarding dates, times, and locations.
- Other Resources:
Mississippi
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications can be requested from the local election office. Requesters must have an eligible excuse in order to request an absentee ballot. Check with your circuit or municipal clerk for details.
- Application Deadline: There is no stated deadline to request an absentee ballot. Interested voters may call their circuit or municipal clerk’s office within 45 days of the election.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Eligible absentee voters may receive and return an absentee ballot by mail, email, or fax. Further instructions can be found here. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. if submitting by email or fax. If submitting by mail, the ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received within five business days.
- Early Voting Options: Mississippi does not permit early in-person voting.
- Other Resources:
Missouri
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. The governor authorized mail-in ballots for the November 2020 election in light of COVID-19. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Completed applications must be delivered to the local election authority by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. Similar rules apply to absentee ballots requests.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Mail-in ballot requests that are sent by mail must be received by the local election authority no later than 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to any election.
- Early Voting Options: Missouri does not offer early in-person voting.
- Other Resources:
Montana
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Montana is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Applications must be received by the county election office by noon the day before the election. If an application is hand-delivered then you will be able to pick up the absentee ballot at the same time.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots must be received at the election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: The period for in-person early voting runs from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live. Check the local election office for details.
- Other Resources:
Nebraska
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Nebraska is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Request must be submitted to the local election office by Oct. 23.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Whether hand-delivered or sent through the mail, all early voting ballots must arrive at the county election official’s office by the closing of the polls on Nov. 3 by 8 p.m. CST, 7 p.m. MST.
- Early Voting Options: The period for in-person early voting runs from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter lives. Check the local election office for details.
- Other Resources:
Nevada
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Nevada is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: A request to vote by absentee ballot must be received by the local county election official no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: If returned in person, absentee ballots must be dropped off by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. If returned by mail, absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and be received by Nov. 10.
- Early Voting Options: The period for in-person early voting runs from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30. Ballot and early voting drop-off locations will be made available here once they are finalized.
- Other Resources:
New Hampshire
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Voters must have an eligible excuse to vote absentee in New Hampshire, which includes concerns related to COVID-19.
- Application Deadline: A request for ballot by mail must be received by the local election office by Nov. 2.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballot must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: New Hampshire does not offer early in-person voting.
- Other Resources:
New Jersey
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: No, New Jersey will mail a ballot to all active, registered voters under a vote-by-mail initiative in response to COVID-19. In other election years, New Jersey is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: A new online system is expected to launch by Sept. 4 in order to register new voters. The deadline to register to vote is 21 days prior to the election.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots must be returned through the mail with a postmark on or before Nov. 3 to be counted as a valid ballot by the county clerk, and received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 10. Ballots without a postmark that are received by the county boards of elections within 48 hours of the closing of polls on Nov. 3 will be considered valid. Ballots may also be hand-delivered to select secure drop boxes. Find a list of locations here.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting is only available by mail.
- Other Resources:
New Mexico
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications can be found online once available. New Mexico is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Absentee ballot requests through the Secretary of State’s website or county clerks will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: All absentee ballots may be returned to the county clerk’s office or any polling location no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: All county clerks in New Mexico will provide early in-person voting beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 31.
- Other Resources:
New York
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Voters who are not able to vote in person for a variety of reasons can request a mail-in ballot, according to new law established in response to COVID-19.
- Application Deadline: Applications must be mailed seven days before the election, or hand-delivered to the voter’s county board of elections by the day before the election.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3. Ballots may also be brought to the county board of elections office or a polling site by Nov. 3. Ballots may be dropped off at an early voting poll site between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, but specific dates and times may vary by location. Check with the county board of elections for more information.
- Other Resources:
North Carolina
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. North Carolina is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: The county board of elections must receive the completed and signed absentee request form by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 via mail, email, fax, or in-person.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3. Absentee ballots received will count only if they are postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. The envelope may also be mailed or delivered in person to the county board of elections office or an open early voting site during the early voting period. Note: North Carolina requires one witness for the November 2020 election who must complete and sign the ballot envelope.
- Early Voting Options: The early voting period runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter resides. Find where to vote here.
- Other Resources:
North Dakota
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. North Dakota is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Applications can be submitted via an online portal or delivered to the appropriate election official by mail, in person, by fax, or as a scanned email attachment no later than 40 days before the election.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 or emailed, submitted online, or faxed by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting opens at least 15 days before the election and ends the day before the election. Dates, times, and locations vary by county. Contact the county elections office for additional information.
- Other Resources:
Ohio
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Ohio is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election and should be sent to the county board of elections.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots can be mailed or delivered in person to the county board of elections. The ballot must either be received by the county board of elections prior to the close of the polls at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 or postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting runs from Oct. 6 to Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter lives. View the statewide voting calendar or check with the county board of elections for more information.
- Other Resources:
Oklahoma
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online or through the OK Voter Portal. Oklahoma is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: All applications for absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before an election. A postmark on that date will not suffice. Applications can be submitted by mail, email, fax, or in person.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Voters must return voted absentee ballots to the county election board by mail that has delivery documentation. An absentee ballot must be received by the county election board by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted. Hand-delivered ballots must be returned no later than the end of business hours on the day before the election, and the voter must show the same identification required for in-person voting.
- Early Voting Options: Voters may cast an absentee ballot in person at the county election board office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday before the election and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. In-person absentee voters must fill out and sign an application form when they arrive to vote. Contact the local county election board for more information.
- Other Resources:
Oregon
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: No, Oregon is an all-mail voting state. All registered voters will receive a ballot by mail in addition to having in-person voting options. Voters may check online to ensure their registration and address are current.
- Application Deadline: The deadline for online voter registration is Oct. 13.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Mail or drop off completed ballot at any official drop box in the state. If a voter casts a ballot after the Wednesday before an election, the ballot should be left at a drop box site to ensure it’s counted. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Postmarks are not enough.
- Early Voting Options: Oregon does not offer in-person early voting.
- Other Resources:
Pennsylvania
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online and can be submitted through the mail or in person at the local election office. Pennsylvania is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Applications must be received by the local election office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots must be received by the local election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Postmarks are not enough.
- Early Voting Options: Pennsylvania does not offer an early in-person voting period.
- Other Resources:
Rhode Island
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Rhode Island is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Application must be submitted to the local board of canvassers by Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: The Board of Elections must receive your mail ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Place completed mail ballot certificate envelope into the postage-paid return envelope addressed to the: Rhode Island Board of Elections P.O. Box 6128, Providence, RI 02940. Allow at least three mailing days to ensure mail-in ballots arrive by 8 p.m. on election day. Sealed ballots may also be hand-delivered to the board of elections at 2000 Plainfield Pike, Suite A, Cranston, RI 02921. Ballots in the sealed envelope may be hand-delivered to any of the drop box locations around the state. Contact the local board of canvassers to find a drop box near you.
- Early Voting Options: The early voting period runs from Oct. 14 to Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter resides.
- Other Resources:
South Carolina
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Only individuals with a valid excuse for why they are unable to be present at the polls on Election Day are able to vote by mail.
- Application Deadline: Applications should be returned at least two weeks before election day to provide time for receiving and returning a ballot by mail. The deadline to return an application is 5 p.m. on the fourth day prior to the election. Ballots can be submitted by email, mail, fax or personal delivery to the county voter registration office.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Voted ballots must be returned to the county voter registration office either by mail or personal delivery by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery.
- Early Voting Options: South Carolina does not allow early in-person voting options.
- Other Resources:
South Dakota
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. South Dakota is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: The deadline to request a ballot is Nov. 2. Applications must be sent to the local county auditor.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots must be received by the local county election official by Nov. 3 with enough time to deliver the ballot to the voting precinct before the polls close. More information is available through the online voter portal.
- Early Voting Options: Early in-person voting is available between Sept. 18 and Nov. 2. Dates and hours may vary by location.
- Other Resources:
Tennessee
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Only individuals with a valid excuse for why they are unable to be present at the polls on Election Day are able to vote by mail.
- Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted via mail, fax, or email to the county election commission by Oct. 27. A list of county election commissions can be found here.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots must be mailed, not hand-delivered, in time for the county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.
- Early Voting Options: The early voting period typically begins 20 days before an election and ends five days before an election.
- Other Resources:
Texas
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Only individuals with a valid excuse for why they are unable to be present at the polls on Election Day are able to vote by mail.
- Application Deadline: Applications can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the county early voting clerk and must be received no later than the 11th day before the election.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots must be received by Texas counties by Nov. 3. If they’re postmarked by 7 p.m. that day, they’ll be counted if they come in the following day by 5 p.m. Ballots can be mailed or dropped off in person at the county elections offices.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting begins on Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. Dates, hours, and locations vary. Check with the early voting clerk for state and county elections in the respective county.
- Other Resources:
Utah
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: No, Utah is an all-mail voting state. All registered voters will receive a ballot by mail in addition to in-person voting options. Voters may check their registration status here.
- Application Deadline: Voters who are registered before Oct. 23 can expect to receive a ballot at their registered mailing address. Voters may look up their registration status here.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Completed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2. Ballots can also be dropped off at a drop box location by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting runs from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter lives. Find where to vote here.
- Other Resources:
Vermont
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online or can be requested at the clerk’s office. Ballots may also be requested through the My Voter Portal. Vermont is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Absentee ballot requests must be submitted by 5 p.m. or by the close of the town clerk’s office on the day before the election. Applications must be submitted to the respective town and city clerks.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: All ballots must be returned to the town clerk’s office before the close of the office on the day before the election, or to the polling place before 7 p.m. on the day of the election, in order to be counted.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting begins Sept. 20. Early voter ballots must be mailed or returned in person to the town clerk’s office before the close of business on Nov. 2 or to the polling place by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Other Resources:
Virginia
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Virginia is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted to the local voter registration office by mail, email, or fax by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballot must be returned to the local registrar by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. If you are returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your registrar by noon on the third day after the election.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 31.
- Other Resources:
Washington
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: No, Washington is an all-mail voting state. All registered voters will receive a ballot by mail in addition to in-person voting options.
- Application Deadline: The deadline for in-person voter registration is Nov. 3.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting period runs from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter resides. Check the county elections departments here.
- Other Resources:
West Virginia
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online or through the State Absentee Application Portal. Only individuals with a valid excuse for why they are unable to be present at the polls on Election Day are able to vote by mail.
- Application Deadline: Written applications must be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the county clerk by the sixth day before the election.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and the county clerk must receive it by the start of canvass (five days after the election, excluding Sundays). Hand-delivered ballots must be received by the day before the election.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, 2020, but dates and hours may vary based on where a voter resides.
- Other Resources:
Wisconsin
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications can be requested online. Additionally, the state will mail applications for mail-in ballots to most registered voters. Wisconsin is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: The legal deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 29.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Officials recommend returning mailed absentee ballots to the municipal clerk by Oct. 27. Voters returning an absentee ballot to a polling place must submit it by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Early Voting Options: In-person absentee voting begins Oct. 20 and runs to Nov. 1. Dates and hours may vary. Check with the municipal clerk for specifics.
- Other Resources:
Wyoming
- Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Ballots can be requested by mail, email, in person or online. Wyoming is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.
- Application Deadline: The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 2.
- Ballot Delivery Guidelines: Absentee ballots must be delivered to the county clerk’s office in person or by mail no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted.
- Early Voting Options: Early voting runs from Sept. 18 to Nov. 2.
- Other Resources: