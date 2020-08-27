Voting By Mail? Double-Check Your State’s Deadlines Right Now

Jump to see your state’s absentee or mail-in voting deadlines: AL | AK | AZ | AR | CA | CO | CT | DE | FL | GA | HI | ID | IL | IN | IA | KS | KY | LA | ME | MD | MA | MI | MN | MS | MO | MT | NE | NV | NH | NJ | NM | NY | NC | ND | OH | OK | OR | PA | RI | SC | SD | TN | TX | UT | VT | VA | WA | WV | WI | WY

Why We Made This Guide

In the months before the 2020 U.S. elections — amid widespread shutdowns and myriad challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic — confusion, rumors, and misinformation about mail-in voting flooded the internet and the Snopes inbox.

There was little reassurance from the news cycle: U.S. President Donald Trump made several questionable or controversial remarks about mail-in voting, the U.S. Postal Service sparked outcry with confusing operational changes, and an investigation by The Washington Post found that millions of voters in as many as 46 states could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots. Snopes contacted the Postal Service for further clarification but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Despite ongoing debate about the Postal Service’s ability to reliably deliver mail-in ballots in 2020, it did appear at the time of this writing that current absentee or mail-in voting deadlines in some states may not allow enough time for votes to be counted in the general election.

A batch of letters written by Thomas Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the Postal Service, was sent to state election officials on July 29 and released to the public more than two weeks later. The letters confirmed that state voting deadlines are incompatible with the timeline of standard post office delivery — a “mismatch” that posed a risk of requested ballots not being “returned by mail in time to be counted.”

The letters included the following recommendations for voters:

Ballot requests: Where voters will both receive and send a ballot by mail, voters should submit their ballot request early enough so that it is received by their election officials at least 15 days before Election Day at a minimum, and preferably long before that time.

[..]

Mailing completed ballots to election officials: To allow enough time for ballots to be returned to election officials, domestic voters should generally mail their completed ballots at least one week before the state’s due date.

John Fortier, a political scientist with expertise in mail-in voting at the MIT Election Data and Science Lab, told Snopes that voters must thoroughly understand their state regulations to ensure that their ballot is counted. “If I gave some advice to voters, first, of course, is that they should know their own state’s institution,” Fortier said. “Check your voter registration, which is going to differ from state to state.”

The trouble is, state rules are surprisingly varied, and many states present voter information on difficult-to-navigate and decentralized websites. It’s easy to see where confusion may result.

So, we thought we’d harness the power of Snopes research skills and try to make it easier for voters using mail-in ballots for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. What follows is the basics of absentee or mail-in voting requirements for every state.

If you have questions, contact your local election officials as soon as possible for more detailed information.

A State-by-State Guide to Absentee or Mail-in Ballot Regulations

Advice on Using This Guide

Don’t wait until the deadline . Election officials advise giving yourself as much time as possible to submit any mail-in ballot applications and ballots.

. Election officials advise giving yourself as much time as possible to submit any mail-in ballot applications and ballots. No, seriously. Give yourself plenty of time. The Postal Service typically requires between three and five business days to deliver most local mail, though it may take longer given the coronavirus pandemic and other potential issues impacting mail delivery.

Alabama

Must Apply for a Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online and specific to each county. Alabama extended no-excuse absentee voting through November 2020, which means any registered voter can apply.

Yes, applications are available online and specific to each county. Alabama extended no-excuse absentee voting through November 2020, which means any registered voter can apply. Application Deadline : Application for a mail-in ballot must be received by Election Commission by Oct. 30.

: Application for a mail-in ballot must be received by Election Commission by Oct. 30. Ballot Delivery Guidelines : Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before the election, Nov. 2, and received by the election manager by noon on election day if sent by mail. If hand-delivered, the absentee ballot must be received by 5 p.m. the day before the election. Find the delivery addresses here.

: Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before the election, Nov. 2, and received by the election manager by noon on election day if sent by mail. If hand-delivered, the absentee ballot must be received by 5 p.m. the day before the election. Find the delivery addresses here. Early Voting Options : Alabama does not allow for early voting.

: Alabama does not allow for early voting. Other Resources : Alabama Secretary of State Alabama State Elections Office ACLU of Alabama Vote.org Alabama Ballotpedia

:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia (D.C.)

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Must Apply for Mail-in Ballot?: Yes, applications are available online. Ballots can be requested by mail, email, in person or online. Wyoming is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply.

Yes, applications are available online. Ballots can be requested by mail, email, in person or online. Wyoming is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may apply. Application Deadline : The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 2.

: The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 2. Ballot Delivery Guidelines : Absentee ballots must be delivered to the county clerk’s office in person or by mail no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted.

: Absentee ballots must be delivered to the county clerk’s office in person or by mail no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted. Early Voting Options : Early voting runs from Sept. 18 to Nov. 2.

: Early voting runs from Sept. 18 to Nov. 2. Other Resources : Wyoming Secretary of State Wyoming Voter’s Guide Rock the Vote Wyoming Vote.org Wyoming Ballotpedia

:



