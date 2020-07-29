Incorrect Phone Number for Mental Health Helpline Spreads on Social Media

In July 2020, a message started to circulate on social media urging those who were struggling with depression to reach out to the mental health charity Mind:

The above-displayed message refers to a genuine organization, however, the included phone number was incorrect.

Mind posted a message on Twitter to clarify the confusion, explaining that they operate in England and Wales, their correct phone number is 0300-123-3393, and their Infoline is only open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

There doesn’t appear to be any foul play here. It seems that someone mistakenly replaced the first few numbers of Mind’s genuine phone number (0300) with the common toll free number (800) from the United States.

Anyone struggling with mental health issues can visit Befrienders Worldwide to find a helpline from their country.

United States-based readers struggling with mental health issues can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to reach a 24-hour crisis center, or text 741741 to talk to a counselor at the Crisis Text Helpline.

You can also call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Disaster Distress Helpline.