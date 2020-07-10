Civil Rights Activist Recounts Being the Victim of an ‘Attempted Lynching’ in Viral Video

An Indiana civil rights activist alleges he was the victim of an attempted lynching, but no arrests have been made since the July 4, 2020, incident — which was captured in portions on a viral video.

In a widely seen July 5 Facebook post that included three videos, Vauhxx Booker wrote that he and several friends were traveling to a public recreation area at Lake Monroe to view the lunar eclipse and celebrate the Fourth of July holiday when the incident happened.

Snopes readers have emailed questions seeking verification as to whether the incident is real, and we learned it is, and has prompted the launch of at least two local and federal investigations.

One video shows Booker on his knees, surrounded and pinned against a tree by several white people while bystanders shout for his assailants to release him. One of the men approaches a bystander filming the incident and attempts to knock the camera out of his hand.

Booker, who is Black, said the commotion attracted more bystanders who attempted to intervene. In his Facebook post, he recalled, “The attackers told the growing group, ‘we’re going to break his arms’ (while literally attempting to bend my arms behind me) and then stated to the members of their party several times to, ‘get a noose,’ among some other choice slurs.”

In another video, which appears to have been shot by Booker as his group was leaving, one of the attackers called him a “nappy-headed b-tch” and taunted him for having “five white friends.”

Our attempts to reach Booker for a phone interview were unsuccessful, though he has made numerous public statements about the incident. “You could feel the anger and the intent to try to hurt me,” he said in an interview with The Guardian. In a press conference, Booker stated his belief that had it not been for the intervention of his friends and other bystanders, “I would be a hashtag.”

Law enforcement officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to the scene, but no arrests have been made as of this writing. In an email, the FBI confirmed they were investigating the incident but would make no further comments.

Public pressure for law enforcement to act on Booker’s behalf has mounted as the story has gained national attention. Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump took to social media to criticize police for letting “these white supremacists walk free.” On July 6, protesters in Booker’s hometown of Bloomington took to the streets seeking arrests in the case when a driver accelerated through the crowd, with two protesters clinging to the vehicle.

Our phone calls to the Office of the Monroe County prosecutors have not been returned. However, Prosecuting Attorney Erika Oliphant on July 9 released a statement noting that her office was monitoring the case and waiting on a report from DNR before making a decision on whether to bring charges.

Booker, who sits on the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, slammed the fact that no one has been arrested in the case yet, noting that Bloomington has been the location of three other incidents in public involving “overtly racist individuals.”

“Are we going to wait for a Black person to be lying dead in the gutter before we act?” he asked in his post. “When is enough actually enough?”

At a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on July 10, Booker and his legal representation said they will request a grand jury investigation in order to speed up the process.

“There is a systemic delay in justice for Black people across our nation,” their press release stated.

Videos taken during the incident — which we caution are disturbing — along with commentary from Booker, can be viewed here: