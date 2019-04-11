President Trump Tweets Misrepresented Approval Numbers from Fox

On the 10 April 2019 episode of Lou Dobbs Tonight, which is aired by the Fox Business Network (FBN), host Lou Dobbs offered some approval numbers regarding President Donald Trump’s performance gleaned from a recent poll. President Trump then tweeted those numbers out himself the following morning, under the heading “Great news!” and the hashtag #MAGA:

However, Dobbs’ graphic had misrepresented President Trump’s overall approval rating, as determined by a Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service “Battleground Poll.” That national bipartisan survey did measure 58 percent of voters as approving of the Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy, but the 55 percent “OVERALL” figure touted as demonstrating “soaring approval” in the FBN graphic actually reflected the president’s unfavorable rating among voters. The actual overall approval figure from the cited poll was only 43 percent:

I’m the Director of @GUPolitics & this graphic is incorrect. The Battleground Poll shows 58% approval on the economy. But it shows only 43% overall approval, & 52% disapproval. The 55% number is the President’s unfavorable rating. (Only 40% favorable.)https://t.co/a00b6ljiJl https://t.co/nntXuHaUKj — Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) April 11, 2019

Fox Business Network eventually issued a correction for the erroneous graphic, saying on-air that: