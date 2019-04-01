April Fools’ Day 2019: You Really Think You Know the Truth?

We’re living in pretty strange times. So on this April Fools’ Day of 2019, we’d like to share a list of stories from the past that were so outrageous they should have been false … but they weren’t. (You judge whether that’s good news or bad news.)

Here you’ll find some oldies and some newbies, including one just from last week about a (ahem) “penis flytrap” plant. In the ineffable words of Mr. T, we “pity the fool” who misses out on this crop of stories. Without further ado and in no particular order we offer: