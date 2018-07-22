Various Ritz brand products that contain cheese, including Ritz Crackers and Ritz Bits, are being voluntarily recalled over concerns about possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products contain “whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of Salmonella.”

No complaints of illnesses have been reported to date, but company advises consumers to discard any of the potentially affected products they may have.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Consumers with questions can contact consumer relations specialists at Mondelez Global LLC Monday through Friday, from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. ET, at 844-366-1171.

A full list of recalled Ritz brand products is shown below: