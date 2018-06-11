On 4 June 2018, the International House of Pancakes (better known as “IHOP”) began promoting a “name change” — to “IHOb”:

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018

In the interim, IHOP tried to generate interest in the “mystery” by sharing coy tweets and social media content about the “b” in “IHOb”:

One week later, IHOP (which carried the change over to its Twitter handle, @IHOb) revealed that the new letter in their name signaled a new focus on burgers:

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

After the announcement (and before), IHOb interacted with high-profile Twitter users discussing the name change:

All in is all we know. Come try one if you want a new legend in your life. — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Interestingly, Wendy’s appeared to attract far more engagement for their humorous commentary regarding the “IHOb” promotion (nearly 50,000 likes and over 44,000 retweets):

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Other brands (and Wendy’s repeatedly) mocked the promotion:

Wendy’s this is so good — MoonPie (@MoonPie) June 11, 2018

We’ve worked really hard for like 100 years to get people to remember our brand name so if it’s cool with everyone we’re just going to stick with MoonPie thank you — MoonPie (@MoonPie) June 11, 2018

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

IHOb also issued a press release about the change and still used the original “IHOP” in its footer, suggesting the switch was a temporary promotion.