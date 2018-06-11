On 4 June 2018, the International House of Pancakes (better known as “IHOP”) began promoting a “name change” — to “IHOb”:

In the interim, IHOP tried to generate interest in the “mystery” by sharing coy tweets and social media content about the “b” in “IHOb”:

One week later, IHOP (which carried the change over to its Twitter handle, @IHOb) revealed that the new letter in their name signaled a new focus on burgers:

After the announcement (and before), IHOb interacted with high-profile Twitter users discussing the name change:

Interestingly, Wendy’s appeared to attract far more engagement for their humorous commentary regarding the “IHOb” promotion (nearly 50,000 likes and over 44,000 retweets):

Other brands (and Wendy’s repeatedly) mocked the promotion:

IHOb also issued a press release about the change and still used the original “IHOP” in its footer, suggesting the switch was a temporary promotion.

