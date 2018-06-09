On 8 June 2018, the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Tyson Foods Inc., one of the world’s largest chicken and beef processors, was recalling over 3,000 lbs. of frozen breaded chicken products due to concerns that they may be contaminated with “extraneous materials” — specifically blue and clear soft plastic.

According to the FDA notice, the frozen, uncooked, and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on 17 May 2018 and are sold as 12-lb. boxes containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02:

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered on 8 June 2018 when Tyson Foods Inc. notified FSIS that their breading supplier was recalling the breading ingredients due to possible foreign material contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The FSIS said they were “concerned that some product may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served,” urging that restaurants and food service institutions who have purchased these products refrain from serving them and throw them away.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.