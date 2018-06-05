Obituaries are usually encomiums to the deceased respectfully prepared by reporters and the dear departed’s loved ones, but occasionally family members use those death notices as a means of airing long-held grudges.

The latter was the case in June 2018, when Kathleen Dehmlow passed away at the age of 80 in Springfield, Minnesota. A few days later, the Redwood Falls Gazette published a death notice that raised many eyebrows when it was shared online.

According to that obituary, after marrying in Minnesota in 1957, Kathleen bore two children named Gina and Jay. But in 1962 she became pregnant by her brother-in-law and moved to California, abandoning her two children in the process and leaving them to be raised by her own parents:

“She will not be missed by Gina and Jay,” the obituary concluded, as “they understand that this world will be a better place without her.”

Due to negative reaction, the Redwood Falls Gazette took down the online version of the obituary (which had been paid for by the family) the day after it was published.

That the obituary was published as shown above is not in dispute, but how accurate was its recounting of events?

Gina and Jay haven’t made any public comment yet, but one relative reportedly said facts presented in the death notice were true, although they offer a less than a complete picture of Kathleen Dehmlow’s life:

One relative said the facts in the obituary are true, but “there is a lot of stuff that is missing.” Dwight Dehmlow, who lives in the Twin Cities, said, “The sad thing about this is there is no rebuttal. There is more to it than this. It’s not simple.” Dehmlow, who declined to specify his relationship to Kathleen, said she had lived in a nursing home for the past year, and her sisters were there when she died. “She made a mistake 60 years ago, but who hasn’t?” he said. “Has she regretted it over the years? Yes.” Contact information for Jay and his sister Gina was not available. The obit writer “decided to go out with hate,” Dwight Dehmlow said “This is going to hurt a lot of people.”

Some readers took to social media to scold the newspaper for printing the notice, which drew the intriguing response that “most people at the Gazette, including the editor” had objected but were overruled:

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Gazette‘s general manager acknowledged that the obituary had been paid for by the family but didn’t shed any light on the reasoning behind the paper’s decision to publish it: