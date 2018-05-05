South African filmmaker Carlos Carvalho has been killed by a giraffe while filming at a game lodge near Johannesburg, according to reports.

Carvalho was shooting for a feature at the Glen Africa Country Lodge in the North West Province when a bull giraffe named Gerald swung its head at him at, causing the movie-maker to suffer a fatal head injury.

The 47-year-old Carvalho was flown by helicopter to Netcare Milpark Hospital Johannesburg, where he died later in the evening from his injuries.

“When Carlos was standing in front of the giraffe, the animal spread its legs, bent its neck and swung its head at Carlos,” Richard Brooker, whose family owns the lodge, said. The giraffe will remain at the lodge because “He did nothing wrong,” Brooker averred.

According to Drikus Van Der Merwe, a member of the film crew who was standing next to Carvalho when the incident happened:

“[The giraffe] started chasing the boom swinger who joined our unit,” he said. ‘The giraffe followed him but we didn’t feel threatened because he just seemed to be inquisitive. “We started shooting close ups of its body and its feet. Then while Carlos was looking through the camera eyepiece Gerald swung his neck and hit him against his head. “It came out of nowhere and Carlos didn’t even see it coming. He wasn’t aware of the danger,” he said. “I could see he was unconscious (…) I knew he had a severe head trauma. But I never thought he would die.”

CallaCrew CEO Jan Bowden wrote on Facebook that it was with a very sad heart that he had to announce the passing of Carvalho, “one of our favourite DOPs” (directors of photography):