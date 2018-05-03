According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), North Carolina food processor JBS USA has recalled more than 17.7 tons of ground beef, some of it sold in Kroger stores, for possible contamination with plastic bits,

The processor is recalling 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef processed at their Lenoir, N.C., facility over possible contamination with hard plastic pieces. The recall came after a consumer found hard, blue plastic pieces in one of the products.

The ground beef, sold in a variety of packages, was shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana, and it was sent to retailers — including Kroger stores — in North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois and eastern West Virginia, as well as Food 4 Less and Jay C stores in the Midwest.

The recalled products were produced on 22 March 2018 and carry a sell-by date of 9 April 2018 along with a USDA mark with the number EST. 34176. Consumers who bought the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The USDA says no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the meat products have been received so far.