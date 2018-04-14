Longtime radio host Art Bell, whose paranormal-themed show “Coast to Coast AM” was nationally syndicated, died at his Nevada home — on Friday the 13th. Bell was 72:

BREAKING: Longtime radio host Art Bell has died at his Pahrump home, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office saidhttps://t.co/qJSSPZxfDI pic.twitter.com/nGxCeHKrVN — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) April 14, 2018

During its peak in the 1990s, Bell’s show was broadcast on approximately 500 North American radio stations, airing from hometown of Pahrump, Nevada.

According to the Coast to Coast AM website, Bell became an FCC-licensed radio technician at age 13 and once set a Guinness World Record for broadcasting solo for 116 straight hours while working as a DJ at KSBK in Okinawa, Japan: