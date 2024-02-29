Myths About the Moon Landing

The Apollo 11 moon landing went down in history as a pinnacle of scientific and technological achievement, but that doesn't stop people from thinking it was fake. Decades after Neil Armstrong's historic small step for man and giant leap for mankind, myths continue to revolve around the moon landing. Conspiracy theories have an alluring pull on the public and continue to intertwine with historical truths.

From allegations of Stanley Kubrick's involvement in an elaborate hoax to claims of cryptic statements made by astronauts, we're going to dive into five of the most well-known myths surrounding the moon landing. We'll separate fact from fiction by taking a look at the cold, hard evidence.

1 Stanley Kubrick Admitted to Helping NASA Fake the Moon Landing Director Stanely Kubrick is well known for critically acclaimed films like "2001: A Space Odyssey." However, in 2015, a YouTube video suggested he had a role in an even more well-known project. In the video, a man claiming to be Kubrick said he helped NASA fake the Apollo moon landings, calling it his "masterpiece." The interview is part of T. Patrick Murray’s film "Shooting Stanley Kubrick." Although entertaining, the video is simply fake. The man being interviewed doesn't look or sound like Kubrick and is referred to as "Tom" in unedited versions.

2 A Chinese Lunar Rover Found No Evidence of American Moon Landings On Jan. 4, 2019, the World News Daily Report published a satirical article falsely claiming that Chinese officials doubted the authenticity of American moon landings. The piece, playing on conspiracy theories, suggested that more than 2,000 Chinese Communist Party officials signed a petition seeking explanations from the U.S. government. The article cited alleged findings from the Chang'e 4 probe, asserting it found no evidence of American moon landings. However, WNDR's disclaimer notes that the site's content is "satirical" and "fictional" in nature. The claims in the article were the actual hoax.

3 Neil Armstrong Said "Good Luck, Mr. Gorsky" as He Stepped onto the Moon In 1995, a humorous story circulated, claiming that during the first manned moon landing, Neil Armstrong said, "Good luck, Mr. Gorsky," as a reference to an inappropriate encounter between his neighbors. Oof. Can you imagine? However, it's important to note that NASA transcripts proved this claim false, as Armstrong never said anything of the sort. It likely started because of a joke by comedian Buddy Hackett, aimed to humanize the astronaut. Despite its debunking, variations of the story persisted, and during a space shuttle mission in 2002, chief repairman John Grunsfeld echoed it, saying, "Good luck, Mr. Hubble." How witty!

4 Buzz Aldrin Admitted He Never Went to the Moon This one was a little hard to picture. In July 2018, footage surfaced allegedly showing Buzz Aldrin admitting to a child that he never went to the moon. What a dream crusher. Usually, to tell if something is fake, we look for deceptive edits or altered audio. In this case, however, all we had to do was listen to the actual question and answer. The child asked why nobody had been to the moon recently. Granted, Aldrin replied in a way that was confusing (especially for an 8-year-old) and the video cut off the actual answer, which was, simply: money.